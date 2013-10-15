Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2013 -- Although memory problems, or dementia, can occur at any age, Medical News Today reports that this memory and cognition disorder becomes increasingly common in the geriatric population. Although there are several risk factors for developing dementia, scientists believe that abnormal fat metabolism can significantly contribute to this disease with reports revealing that people with high amounts of abdominal fat are 3.6 times more likely to develop memory loss and dementia later in life.



Scientists at the Rush University Medical Center have discovered that the protein, PPARalpha, which controls fat metabolism in the liver, also resides in the hippocampus, or the memory center of the brain. The results of the study indicated that carrying excess fat, especially in the abdominal area, can deplete the levels of this fat metabolizing protein in the liver. Eventually, the entire body, including the brain, will become depleted, resulting in decreased memory, cognition and problem solving skills and creating an increased risk of suffering some form of dementia later in life.



The professionals at Diet Doc are passionate about helping people reduce their weight to avoid certain diseases and health conditions associated with being overweight, including dementia. Their prescription hormone diet plans are designed to help balance essential hormones by helping patients follow a healthy diet. This new approach to fast weight loss has resulted in thousands of dieters, who have been unsuccessful in losing weight in the past, losing pounds and inches at an amazing pace and feeling and looking better than ever before.



The prescription hormone treatments help patients over initial weight loss hurdles, but the diet plans are so effective because they combine these treatments with education on how to lose weight fast, more effectively for each patient’s body type. Potential patients personally consult with a Diet Doc board certified physician, certified nutritionists and an entire team of weight loss coaches to design a meal plan specifically around their food preferences, age, gender, lifestyle and medical conditions. Because the prescription hormone diet plans are customized for each patient, they are more effective and patients see fast results that motivate even further weight loss. Diet Doc is committed to helping clients achieve their weight loss goals and lead a healthier, more active lifestyle for the rest of their lives.



The dynamic combination of the uniquely designed diet plans, coupled with medically supervised prescription hormone treatments, trigger the brain to target stored fat, releasing it into the bloodstream to be burned as the body's primary source of energy resulting in natural, safe and fast weight loss. This natural weight loss state is known as ketosis, and is closely monitored to ensure continual results until all diet goals have been achieved.



Each patient’s diet experience is medically supervised and progress is closely monitored with scheduled weekly checkup calls. This level of personalized service enables the physicians to quickly identify and resolve any weight loss plateaus or barriers that may be hindering fast weight loss. Diet Doc patients are never alone during this life changing transition. The dedicated staff is a phone call or an email away and available 6 days per week to answer questions and eager to lend unlimited support, guidance and encouragement each step of the way and for up to one year after the last ounce of excess fat has melted away. Prescription hormone diet plans are designed for those of all shapes and sizes and for those that want to lose that difficult last 10 pounds to those that must lose 100 pounds or more.



Call the professionals at the nation’s leading natural and safe prescription hormone diet plans today to schedule a free and confidential consultation to lose excess weight to secure a healthier body and mind.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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