Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/12/2013 -- Diet Doc provides medical weight loss for patients nationwide, improving overall health exponentially, including a raised immune system to fight infectious organisms like newly pervasive round worms. Studies show that a healthy diet and body weight can contribute to improved immune system.



Imagine playing host to a colony of worms inside the body. Several species of these wriggly, invasive parasites exist, including the roundworm. The roundworm matures into an infective state in warm, moist conditions after which it enters the body through ingestion of contaminated foods or water. When the worm reaches the intestines it will hatch into larvae, burrowing through the intestinal walls, making its way to the blood and lymph vessels while on its journey to the lungs. From the lungs, the roundworm travels to the throat where the infested human unknowingly swallows the worm causing it to travel back down into the intestines. Female roundworms can produce up to 2 million eggs per day, with many maturing up to 13 cm in length. All intestinal worms compromise the health of the infested human, releasing toxins into the lymph system and bloodstream. A roundworm infestation prevents sufficient absorption of food; many times leading to malnutrition and heavy infestations can cause bowel obstructions. Symptoms may not be visible in low level worm infections; however, larger infections produce a wide range of symptoms, including abdominal pain and bloating, cough, diarrhea, bloody stools, fever, nausea and fatigue.



The human immune system consists of a variety of cells, co-existing to maintain a good balance and to protect the body from germs and viruses. “Many factors, including diet and excess body fat, can tip this balance, creating immune cells that can harm, rather than protect, the body. New research has shown that weight loss plays a significant role in the body’s immune response in combating infections and parasitic infestation.”



Diet Doc provides proven safe and effective hCG diet plans and medically supervised weight loss to thousands of Americans, from those wishing to lose a mere 10-20 pounds to clients who need to lose 100 pounds or more. Diet Doc offers each patient a personalized, patient specific plan which combines the use of prescription strength hCG with a low carbohydrate, low calorie diet, resulting in safe and fast weight loss. Diet Doc’s hCG cannot be found in stores and is available by prescription only to Diet Doc clients upon completion of a medical questionnaire. Diet Doc’s prescription hCG is available in injection form, the preferred method due to its rapid weight loss results, as well as sublingual tablets and oral hCG drops. Regardless of the method of delivery, Diet Doc patients can expect to lose up to 1 pound per day while boosting the immune system with healthy nutrition. Diet Doc’s specially trained weight loss staff is dedicated to providing each patient with a safe and successful weight loss experience, as well as education and guidance to continue making healthy food choices for continued weight maintenance long after the initial fat has disappeared. Experts agree that losing weight will result in improved health lending to the avoidance of many weight-related diseases and conditions, such as the parasitic worm.



