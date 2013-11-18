Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2013 -- One of the first indicators of kidney disease is increased levels of protein in the urine, or albuminuria. One of the leading causes of albuminuria is consuming high phosphorous, processed foods. Although phosphorous can be found in limited quantity in many foods, the United States often adds it to processed foods to enhance the flavor and extend the shelf life. Approximately 26 million Americans suffer from chronic kidney disease. Because the disease is silent, many patients are not even aware that they have it until the disease is quite advanced. Left untreated, the kidneys lose their ability to clean the blood of waste products that build up, causing damage to bones, increased risk of high blood pressure, anemia, nerve damage and poor nutritional health and may eventually lead to kidney failure.



Reported by Medical News Today, researchers at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, MD, report that those that lose belly fat and avoid processed foods that contain phosphorous can reduce the risk for kidney disease. Dr. Joseph Vassalotti, Chief Medical Officer at the National Kidney Foundation, says: "Studies have suggested that once diagnosed with kidney disease, weight loss may slow kidney disease progression, but this is the first research study to support losing belly fat and limiting phosphorus consumption as a possible way to prevent kidney disease from developing."



The body uses fat for fuel. Depending on one’s lifestyle and activity level, oftentimes, more calories are consumed than the body needs for energy. The excess fat is then put on reserve and stored for later use. Over time, the fat stores continue to grow, accumulating in the belly and creating a spare tire or muffin top effect. Referred to as visceral fat, this type of excess fat packs itself between internal organs and has been linked to a multitude of disease, including cardiovascular, and now kidney disease. Research has revealed that patients that follow a healthy diet and lose belly fat can, not only improve overall health and longevity, but can also significantly reduce the risk for kidney disease.



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