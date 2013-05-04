Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/04/2013 -- The National Stroke Association reports that stroke, an attack on the brain, is the fourth leading cause of death in America and a leading cause of disability. Occurring when a blood clot blocks an artery or a blood vessel breaks, blood flow to the brain is interrupted resulting in the death of brain cells, brain damage and, oftentimes death of the patient.



Obesity and excess weight are directly linked to stroke by placing extra strain on the entire circulatory system. Carrying extra pounds also increases the risk for high cholesterol and high blood pressure, both indicators of an elevated stroke risk. Maintaining a healthy weight through diet and moderate physical activity is essential for stroke prevention. Diet Doc offers patients nationwide the ability to lose excess weight safely, and offers those who are at elevated risk of stroke a pathway to a long healthy future.



Diet Doc has become the nation's leader in medically supervised hCG weight loss programs by combining the knowledge and expertise of professionals, all trained in the science of safe and fast weight loss, with nutritionist-designed diet plans that are personalized to meet the dietary needs of each patient, and pure prescription hCG.



Prescription hCG, when administered in regulated doses in a medically supervised setting and coupled with the patient specific meal plans, stimulates the hypothalamus to target, release and burn fat that has been stored and trapped within the body. Patients who follow the diet protocol are reporting a loss of one pound or more per day with noticeable weight loss in the thighs, hips and belly; typically the most stubborn and difficult to lose areas of the body. Available by prescription only to Diet Doc clients, hCG is made available in the form of sublingual tablets, oral hCG drops and painless injectable prescription hCG solution, with the latter being the most preferred method among patients.



As the body ages, its ability to absorb essential vitamin B12 is reduced, contributing to a variety of health issues. Diet Doc's prescription hCG in injectable form now includes vitamin B12 to reduce health risks, as well as providing the patient with an additional boost of energy to avoid the feelings of sluggishness typically associated with dieting.



