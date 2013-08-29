Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2013 -- The circle of obesity and depression can become a vicious cycle. One may become depressed because of unsuccessful diet attempts which leads them into the arms of sugary, fatty comfort foods which, of course, causes more weight gain and more depression. Diet Doc patients are successful in losing unwanted weight with uniquely designed diet plans that maintain interest and fast weight loss that keeps the dieter motivated.



This simple fast weight loss solution is available to clients subsequent to a detailed, yet very simple, medical evaluation and doctor consultation. Diet Doc continues to explore options to make dieting easier and more comfortable for the dieter. Because the company now utilizes the most current technology, patients in even the most remote locations can be reached and do not have to leave the comfort of their own home to begin their rapid weight loss journey. Those patients that find it difficult to attend a weight loss clinic in Dallas can simply dial the phone or log onto the computer.



By offering the most advanced medical weight loss solution and providing individual hCG diet plans that are compatible with each patient's nutritional and medical needs, while fitting comfortably into the patient’s lifestyle, Diet Doc has been able to help thousands of Americans lose weight fast, feel and look better while boosting confidence and avoiding depression by losing unwanted, unhealthy and embarrassing excess fat.



Decades of scientific research have allowed Diet Doc to modernize the original outdated 1950s hCG diet. By increasing the daily allowable caloric intake up to 1250 calories per day, providing only 100% pure prescription hCG and customized patient diet plans that are rich in essential nutrients, while incorporating a wide range of delicious food choices, along with personalized service for each client, the company has become the nation’s most trusted and reliable fast weight loss solution. This fantastic combination stimulates the brain to target stored fat, triggering its release into the bloodstream to be burned as the primary energy source resulting in fat melting in areas of the body that are typically the most stubborn, such as the belly, underarms, hips and thighs.



Diet Doc’s 100% pure prescription hCG cannot be found on store shelves and is made available to clients by prescription only. While painless injectable hCG solution remains the most preferred method of delivery, patients may also choose sublingual prescription hCG tablets or oral hCG drops. Regardless of the method, patients that follow the prescription hCG diet plan protocol are sure to lose years of old, trapped and stored fat very rapidly with most patients noticing a slimmer body within days of beginning the diet plans. For added convenience, all diet products will be shipped directly to each patient’s home. Included in their package, patients will receive a Certificate of Analysis, performed by a third party laboratory, showing the quality of the ingredients and levels of each active ingredient.



In addition to powerful 100% pure prescription hCG, Diet Doc offers an impressive collection of essential vitamin and mineral supplements and prescription diet pills, as well as a delicious collection of diet foods and snacks. To ensure the safest and most successful experience for each patient, all prescription products are manufactured in FDA approved pharmacies in the U.S. using the highest quality standards.



Losing as little as 10-20 pounds can have a significant positive impact on, not only one’s overall general health, but mental health, as well. When the mirror reflects a slimmer, trimmer and sexier body, the mood and spirits are sure to be lifted and confidence will be boosted.



The professionals at Diet Doc urge everyone that has been unsuccessful in the past to call today to schedule a free and confidential consultation and to begin the life changing journey toward a healthier body and mind by losing burdensome, embarrassing and unhealthy excess fat.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

800-272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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