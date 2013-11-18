Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2013 -- If being able to lose weight fast meant simply choosing healthy foods over unhealthy foods, obesity and weight gain may not be at the epidemic levels seen across the country today. Many potential dieters realize that choosing healthy, nutritious, yet low calorie, menu choices often results in bad habits taking over and the best laid diet plans getting disrupted. Diet Doc guides patients and takes the guesswork out of meal planning by designing plans that are specific to each patient’s personal nutritional needs, while fitting comfortably into their lifestyle and being compatible with almost any medical condition.



Patients who are ready to transition to a healthier and thinner future with Diet Doc’s prescription hCG diet plans can begin by speaking directly with the professionals, via telephone or by simply logging onto the computer. Subsequent to a satisfactory medical evaluation and doctor consultation, certified nutritionists will work closely with each patient to structure diet plans that are filled with healthy foods and supplements and that address each patient’s personal weight loss needs and goals.



During the initial consultation, physicians will assess the patient’s entire system to identify any poorly functioning organs or other barriers that may be preventing fast and successful weight loss. Prescription hCG will be prescribed and is typically administered once daily under medical direction. The combination of the diet plans and Diet Doc’s pure 100% prescription hCG signals the brain to target old, stored and unused fat to be released into the bloodstream and burned as the body’s primary energy source. Because fat is typically stored in the belly, arms, hips and thighs, patients are reporting the loss of pounds and inches from these most difficult to lose areas of the body.



hCG, a hormone that is naturally produced in the placenta of pregnant women, was discovered in the 1950s by Dr. Simeons to deliver fast weight loss when coupled with very restrictive diet plans. Diet Doc does not support the outdated, dangerously low caloric intake and has updated their diet plans to allow patients to consume more than double that of the original diet plans while also incorporating a wide range of healthy food choices without compromising weight loss results or patient health.



To ensure that each patient is receiving the safest and most potent diet products available on today’s market, Diet Doc’s prescription hCG is manufactured in their own United States based, fully licensed, FDA approved pharmacies. Qualified patients will receive a one-year prescription and can order their supplements over the phone or the Internet. For added convenience, all supplements will be shipped directly to the patient’s home, avoiding time consuming, costly and embarrassing visits to weight loss clinics. Included in their package, patients will receive a Certificate of Analysis, performed by a third party laboratory, showing the quality and levels of each active ingredient.



Each patient’s life changing weight loss journey is medically supervised and progress is monitored with scheduled weekly checkup calls. Unlimited support, guidance and encouragement is a phone call or an email away with doctors, nurses, nutritionists and coaches available 6 days per week. Because of the success Diet Doc has achieved by helping patients quickly shed unwanted and unhealthy excess weight, their prescription hCG diet hCG diet plans have become the nation’s leading medically supervised weight management program.



Those that are ready to make the life changing weight loss transition to enjoy better health and a more active lifestyle are urged to call today to schedule a free and confidential consultation.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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