There are a number of explanations why one gains weight or has difficulty losing fat and inches. One very important factor, and one that is oftentimes overlooked, may be attributed to excess cortisol being released into the bloodstream as a consequence of incessant and chronic stress.



Cortisol, or hydrocortisone, is produced by the adrenal gland and is referred to as the “fight or flight” hormone. Cortisol is released in excess amounts into the bloodstream during times of extreme or chronic stress, causing increased blood sugar levels, resulting in excess glucose. The excess glucose then becomes stored as fat. It is believed that Cortisol also has an effect on where the fat is stored, with research indicating that those who suffer from chronic stress are more likely to have more abdominal or “belly” fat. Cortisol remains nondiscriminatory and may respond to any type of stress, whether it be physical, emotional, environmental or even imaginary. Diet Doc’s recently developed and newly released, prescription strength 7-Keto DHEA, is proven to reduce excess Cortisol levels and, when used in conjunction with Diet Doc’s hCG diet plan is proven to effect safe and fast weight loss, especially for those suffering from chronic stress.



hCG Treatments / Diet Doc hCG Diets and Weight Loss Plans offers prescription only diet pills that are proprietary to Diet Doc patients resulting in rapid weight loss. These diet pills include Green Coffee Extract, as well as Ultra Burn, Slim Down, hCG tablets, Raspberry Ketones, Slim Down and the newly developed prescription strength 7-Keto DHEA. All are formulated specifically by our weight loss doctors for fast weight loss void of unpleasant side effects.



hCG, or human chorionic gonadotropin, is a hormone produced in the developing placenta of pregnant women. In the 1950’s it was thought that hCG, when used in combination with a 500-calorie per day diet, would produce fast weight loss by burning “abnormal fat”. However, the caloric limitations of the 1950’s diet made it impractical and dangerous. Diet Doc has been tenacious in developing a prescription strength hCG and in improving the guidelines of the original hCG diet to afford the patient a safer and much more effective method of losing unhealthy and unwanted weight. Diet Doc’s prescription strength hCG diet plan is the Nation’s only all-inclusive fast weight loss program, encompassing the concentrated efforts of Diet Doc’s expert fast weight loss doctors, nurses and nutritionists working in partnership to develop a personalized fast weight loss plan specific to each patient. Diet Doc’s prescription strength hCG, combined with a high protein, low carbohydrate diet, has transformed the lives of thousands of Americans by providing them with the tools to lose weight rapidly and safely and to maintain a healthy weight balance long after the excess fat has disappeared.



