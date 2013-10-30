Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2013 -- Being at high risk for strokes has traditionally been associated with the elderly; however, a new study published in The Lancet reveals that stroke is increasingly affecting those of a younger age, especially those who eat poorly and are of lower socioeconomic status. With fast food restaurants on almost every street corner, busy lifestyles, and the overabundance of simple processed foods, the nation is recognizing the increased occurrence of stroke in the younger generation. All Americans need to be aware that this, often debilitating and, sometimes fatal, interruption of blood flow to the brain can happen to anyone at any time.



Stroke occurs when a blood vessel in the brain becomes blocked or bursts. Because the brain cannot function without blood and oxygen, that portion of the brain can begin to die very quickly and brain damage can result within minutes of the stroke. Symptoms may include sudden numbness, tingling, loss of movement or weakness in the extremities, vision changes, trouble speaking, confusion, balance problems and a sudden, severe headache. Stroke can happen very quickly and, oftentimes, with emergency medical treatment, damage can be halted or reversed.



Studies, published in the journal The Lancet, reveal that in high-income countries, age-standardized incidence of stroke decreased by 12% over the study period, with premature death rates and illness and disability rates also falling by 37% and 36% respectively. These reductions may reflect improvements in education, the study authors explain, with more people following prevention and care advice (stopping smoking and controlling high blood pressure with healthy eating habits and guided medical care) as well as better diagnosis and acute stroke care.



Stroke risk factors include high cholesterol, diabetes, high blood pressure and obesity, all of which can compromise the body’s entire circulatory system. Americans can reduce their stroke risk by quitting smoking and eating sensibly, including following a medically guided low fat diet which, not only trims the waistline, but improves overall general health while decreasing the risk for a number of health problems, including stroke.



With this study in mind, Diet Doc has created its new prescription hormone diet plans, capable of naturally generating safe and fast weight loss while being nearly as convenient, interesting, and easy to follow as fast food or boxed meals. To help patients make healthy, low calorie food choices, they work closely with Diet Doc's certified and licensed healthcare staff to learn about proper nutrition and calorie content of foods that will generate rapid weight loss. Tastefully appealing diet plans that incorporate a wide range of delicious and nutritious food choices are designed that are specific and compatible to each patient’s nutritional and medical needs, while fitting neatly into each particular lifestyle.



The addition of Diet Doc’s 100% pure prescription hormone, administered under medical supervision, transforms the body into a fat burning machine, melting pounds and inches from the waistline and improving overall general health. This dynamic duo instructs the brain to target stores of old, trapped fat to be forced into the bloodstream. Because patients are consuming a healthy diet, this old fat will be burned as the body’s primary energy source. This powerful combination delivers the safest and most rapid weight loss available on today’s market and has potentially helped thousands of Americans reduce their stroke risk by lowering cholesterol and blood pressure.



Diet Doc offers a promising and sensible solution to help patients improve their health, lower blood pressure and avoid conditions, such as stroke, through natural, healthy and safe weight loss. Personalized diet plans are designed for all ages, genders, shapes and sizes and are personalized for those who are struggling to lose those final 10 pounds, to those who must lose 100 pounds or more to regain lost health.



The professionals at Diet Doc are serious about helping Americans become healthier by losing excess weight and monitor each patient’s weight loss progress through scheduled weekly consultations, conducted easily and conveniently over the telephone. This level of personal service enables the board certified doctors to quickly identify and resolve any weight loss plateaus or other barriers that may be preventing fast weight loss. Available 6 days per week, the compassionate and specially trained staff is eager to lend unlimited support, guidance and encouragement throughout each phase of each patient’s life changing journey.



Call the nation’s leading prescription hormone fast weight loss diet plan today to schedule a free and confidential consultation to lose excess weight safely and rapidly and to reduce stroke risk.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

800-272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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