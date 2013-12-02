Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2013 -- Most dieters are interested in losing weight to improve their health and overall quality of life, but a new study, suggesting that weight gain could affect the sensitivity of taste buds, may be giving dieters a whole new outlook on fast weight loss. Because taste buds allow people to enjoy the food that they are consuming, including many Thanksgiving foods during the holiday season, losing weight to avoid desensitization has become a priority for many dieters. Fortunately, Diet Doc’s prescription hormone weight loss plans not only target the excess, stored fat gained from dieters’ favorite Thanksgiving foods, it also works to suppress and control dieters’ appetites so that they can make healthier food choices. Achieving significant weight loss with this unique approach to dieting has helped thousands of Diet Doc patients find a slimmer, sexier figure and an improved, weight-related quality of life.



As reported on this week by Science Daily, biologists with the University at Buffalo found that weight gain and obesity can actually alter the way people taste food, including Thanksgiving food, and could affect taste buds at the most fundamental level. Gaining too much weight, according to researchers, actually changes how tongues and taste buds react to different foods. This important research is particularly concerning to health care professionals because taste, and taste buds, play an important role in regulating appetite, what people eat and how much food people consume.



Successful weight loss could help dieters avoid this desensitization of their taste buds, but many struggle with sticking with their diet plans, especially when surrounded with their favorite Thanksgiving foods. Diet Doc considered this struggle when creating their prescription hormone diet plans and utilize naturally powerful fat burning supplements that target stored fat and control patients’ appetites. Unlike other prescription hormone diet plans, Diet Doc is committed to helping their clients reach their weight loss goals as comfortably as possible and incorporate diet pills and supplements that eliminate the negative side effects of dieting, such as intense cravings, fatigue or weakness.



Each patient will initially speak with a specially trained Diet Doc physician to determine the best diet pills and supplements that will help them reach their weight loss goals and avoid unhealthy Thanksgiving foods. During this initial consultation, the patient will receive a one-year prescription for Diet Doc supplements that can be quickly and easily ordered over the phone or the internet. Diet Doc understands that many of their clients do not have the time or the money necessary to travel to a diet clinic and offers their services completely through telemedicine so that weight loss treatments are available to all those who need it.



Once patients place their order, their treatments, diet pills and supplements will be shipped to their home or office just in time to target the weight gain caused by Thanksgiving foods. Dieters who follow this exclusive dieting protocol have been successful in losing weight, with some clients losing up to almost a pound of unnecessary excess fat per day.



Diet Doc Contact Information

Sign up for Diet Doc’s Mailing list here:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



Twitter: DietDoc10

Facebook: DietDochcg