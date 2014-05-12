Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- Even when dieters are successful with their weight loss ventures, it is important to have a weight management professional around to ensure that they are receiving proper nutrients, are able to remain healthy and are successful in sustaining their weight over time. When creating their prescription hormone diet plans, Diet Doc considered this principle and, in response, employed a network of specially trained and licensed physicians, nurses and certified nutritionists to closely monitor each patient’s weight loss progress. Depending on their personal needs, dieters will follow a diet enhanced with protein shakes that are designed to suppress the appetite and allow for a comfortable transition to a slimmer figure. And, because there can be some concern over essential elements and minerals when following a vegan diet, Diet Doc’s weight management experts work closely with patients to ensure that they are receiving the nutrients they need.



Diet Doc’s weight loss program, including their hcg diet plan, is one of the few updated versions of this type of medically supervised program remaining in the United States. Unfortunately, most other companies continue to use outdated research for their vegan diet treatments and, instead, encourage their customers to follow a dangerously low, 500-calorie per day, diet in order to see any weight loss results. Early on, Diet Doc recognized the inherent dangers in following a caloric intake this low and modernized their prescription treatments, protein shakes, supplements and diet pills so that their clients could achieve the weight loss results they desire while consuming a caloric intake of almost double that of competitor programs.



And, to further encourage a healthy diet, Diet Doc employs certified nutritionists who create personalized meal plans, enhanced with protein shakes, and designed to work around each patient’s age, gender, health history and lifestyle preferences. Clients will learn to make healthy food choices throughout their hCG diet plans and, because of supplements like protein shakes, will not have to struggle with cravings or temptations for fattening foods. This tailored approach to losing weight not only assists patients with initial weight loss, it also provides them with the skills necessary to sustain their weight in the future.



For nearly a decade, Diet Doc has been helping dieters across the United States to lose weight quickly and easily. Without using illegal and ineffective homeopathic treatments, Diet Doc supplements healthy meals with all natural protein shakes and hormone treatments. Diet Doc is committed to the health, safety and success of each client and only uses the highest quality of ingredients in their protein shakes and other treatment options. Before any patient is provided with supplements or diet pills, they first speak with a licensed physician to ensure that the treatment is appropriate for their diet plan.



Diet Doc clients also appreciate the discretion these exclusive diet plans offer. From the comfort and privacy of their own home, each client will have unlimited access, six days per week, to physicians, nurses and nutritionists who are dedicated to helping dieters reach their goals.



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San Diego, CA

(888) 317-5545

Info@DietDoc.info

www.hcgtreatments.com



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