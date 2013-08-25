Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/25/2013 -- Vitamin B12 is essential for good health, keeping the body fit and enhancing the metabolic rate, more quickly metabolizing fats and proteins while aiding in healthy and fast weight loss. Because the body may not store enough of this vital nutrient, especially during dieting, one can become B12 deficient causing headache, swelling of the face, shortness of breath and vomiting.



Because Diet Doc’s primary focus is on delivering the safest and most effective diet experience possible, the experts at the company are far more apt to identify and treat a B12 deficiency. Diet Doc is pleased to add new Vitamin B12 cream, a healthy and natural alternative for those clients who may have an aversion to pills. B12 cream is simply applied topically, providing the same benefit as sublingual tablets and helping clients avoid a B12 deficiency and providing a healthy and natural energy boost.



Diet Doc acknowledges the importance of proper nutrient supplementation during a low calorie weight loss diet. Other diet providers may ignore clients’ overall health in search of maximizing weight loss, but Diet Doc combines modern nutritional science with proven weight loss techniques to produce the nation's leading and healthiest hCG weight loss diet. Prescription hCG, coupled with Vitamin B12 cream, keeps the body energized and balanced during dieting.



A prescription hCG diet targets stubborn fat deposits like those trapped in the underarms, midsection and thighs, enabling dieters to lose up to a pound per day without dangerous synthetic diet drugs or grueling exercise. Diet Doc’s fast weight loss plan is based on nutritionist-designed, nutrient rich diet plans that are uniquely created and specific to each patient’s personal nutritional, dietary and medical needs, while fitting comfortably into the client’s lifestyle. Even those patients without access to a diet clinic in Houston can contact the company for a free consultation, and begin the hCG diet almost immediately. Subsequent to a satisfactory medical evaluation and doctor consult, pure prescription hCG will be added to accelerate and amplify results. Because the company utilizes the latest technology, patients can begin their diet experience from the comfort of their own living room in Houston, simply by picking up the phone or logging onto the computer.



Diet Doc’s hCG cannot be found in stores and is available to patients by prescription only. Available in sublingual tablets, oral hCG drops and painless injectable solution, hCG is typically administered once daily under medical supervision. Convenience, as well as its ability to promote more rapid results preventing muscle loss during dieting while also naturally suppressing the appetite, make hCG injectable solution the most preferred method of delivery among patients.



Remaining committed to providing the safest and most effective diet available, Diet Doc provides prescription products that are manufactured using the highest quality standards in FDA approved pharmacies in the U.S. In addition to energy-boosting Vitamin B12 cream, the company offers an impressive collection of prescription and non-prescription vitamins, minerals and fast weight loss accelerants, as well as a deliciously healthy selection of diet foods and snacks.



Experts agree that losing as little as 10-20 pounds can have significant positive effects on physical, as well as emotional, health while helping to prevent countless weight related conditions and diseases, encouraging healthy weight loss and promoting healthy eating habits for long term health and weight maintenance. Diet Doc urges anyone that is ready to make the commitment to a future of improved health to call today to schedule a confidential and complementary consultation.



Diet Doc Contact Information

San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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