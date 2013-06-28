Weight Loss/Obesity Management Market Worth $361 Billion by 2017

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2013 -- The " Weight Loss/Obesity Management Market – [Meal Replacements, Slimming Centers, Nutrition & Psychological Consultancy, Treadmill, Ellipticals, Strength Training, Gastric Bypass, Intragastric Balloon System, Stomaphyx] - Global Forecasts To 2017 " analyzes and studies the major market drivers, restraints, and opportunities in North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World.



Browse:



- 111 market data tables

- 16 figures

- 95 pages and in-depth Table of Content on "Weight Loss/Obesity Management Market"



http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/weight-loss-obesity-management-market-1152.html



Early buyers will receive 10% customization on reports.



This report studies the global weight loss diets (food, beverages, & supplements), fitness and surgical equipment, and services, with forecast to 2017



The weight management market is divided into three segments, diets, services, and fitness and surgical equipment. The weight loss diets market includes food, beverages, and supplements. Weight loss food is the largest segment of the weight loss diets market, while beverages is the fastest-growing segment. The weight loss food market is further segmented as meal replacements, low-calorie ready meals, sugar free confectionaries, low-calorie desserts, and organic food.



The global weight loss/obesity management market was worth $265 billion in the year 2012 and is expected to reach $361 billion by 2017. The market will grow at a healthy pace in the next five years due to increasing number of lifestyle diseases such as diabetes and cardiac problems, increasing personal disposable income, government initiatives to increase awareness about health and fitness, and technological advancements.



Low calorie beverages (carbonated and non-carbonated), and slimmer waters/natural mineral salt drinks showcase vast opportunities for key players in this market. Herbal/green market is also growing at a very fast pace in Asian countries, especially in China.



Surgical procedures have evolved over the years. LAP BAND surgery is a recent, less traumatic, adjustable, and reversible obesity surgery available today. Other surgeries for obesity management include liposuction, gastric bypass (stomach stapling), laparoscopic sleeve gastrectomy, and ultrasonic therapy. Evaluation of non-invasive bariatric surgeries, such as intragastric balloon system, StomaphyX, cold laser shaping, and cryolipolysis have further made the weight loss procedures safe and effective.



North America is the largest market for weight loss/obesity management market, followed by Europe and Asia. North America and Europe are expected to grow at a slow pace, primarily due to the economic slowdown and market maturity. The Asian market, especially India and China, is expected to witness a boost in demand for weight loss products, and is poised to register maximum growth over the next five years, owing to the rising obesity rates and related health problems.



Atkins Nutritionals, Inc. (U.S.), Weight Watchers International, Inc. (U.S.), NutriSystem, Inc. (U.S.), Herbalife International, Inc. (U.S.), The Coca Cola Company (U.S.), and PepsiCo, Inc. (U.S.) are the leading global players in the weight loss diet market, while the weight loss services market is lead by Equinox, Inc. (U.S.), Life Time Fitness, Inc. (U.S.), Golds Gym International, Inc. (U.S.), Weight Watchers International, Inc. (U.S.), and eDiets.com (U.S.).



Brunswick Corporation (U.S.), Fitness First (U.K.), Precor, Inc. (U.S.), ICON Health &; Fitness, Inc. (U.S.), LifeCORE Fitness, Inc. (U.S.), and Johnson Health Tech. Co., Ltd (Taiwan) are leading players in the weight loss fitness equipment market. Ethicon Endo-surgery, Inc. (U.S.), Cynosure, Inc. (U.S.), and Allergan, Inc. (U.S.) are eminent players in the global weight loss surgical equipment market.



Buy a copy of this Report @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Purchase/purchase_report1.asp?id=1152



Browse related reports to Pharmaceuticals Market



About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is a global market research and consulting company based in the U.S. We publish strategically analyzed market research reports and serve as a business intelligence partner to Fortune 500 companies across the world.



MarketsandMarkets also provides multi-client reports, company profiles, databases, and custom research services. MarketsandMarkets covers thirteen industry verticals; including advanced materials, automotives and transportation, banking and financial services, biotechnology, chemicals, consumer goods, telecommunications and IT, energy and power, food and beverages, industrial automation, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, semiconductor and electronics, aerospace & defense.



We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.



Contact

Mr. Rohan

North - Dominion Plaza,

17304 Preston Road,

Suite 800, Dallas, TX 75252

Tel: +1-888-6006-441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

MarketsandMarkets Blog @ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com