Weight Management in Italy - New Market Report Now Available

New Healthcare market report from Euromonitor International: "Weight Management in Italy"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2012 -- Weight management saw a positive performance in 2011, driven by consumers' desire to lose weight in order to reach their goal of having an attractive, slim body, and also because the correct weight is increasingly associated with health and wellness in the long term. Moreover, consumer demand was supported by a wide offer of high-quality products, as manufacturers are required to meet the standards imposed by the relevant European law (Direttiva Europea 2002/46) for product quality and safety.
Euromonitor International's Weight Management in Italy report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Meal Replacement Slimming, OTC Obesity, Other Slimming Products, Slimming Teas, Weight Loss Supplements.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Weight Management market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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