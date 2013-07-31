Weight Management in Macedonia - New Study Released

New Healthcare research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2013 -- In 2012 weight management achieved solid 6% current value growth reaching MKD176 million. In constant terms the 2012 growth (4%) represents an improved performance compared to the 3% review period constant value CAGR.
Euromonitor International's Weight Management in Macedonia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Meal Replacement Slimming, OTC Obesity, Other Slimming Products, Slimming Teas, Weight Loss Supplements.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Weight Management market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Healthcare research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Weight Loss/Obesity Management Market - Global Forecasts To 2017
- Weight Management in Finland
- Weight Management in Australia
- Weight Management in Greece
- Weight Management in South Korea
- Weight Management in Canada
- Weight Management in Germany
- Weight Management in Egypt
- Weight Management in Ecuador
- Weight Management in Nigeria