Weight Management in South Africa - New Market Research Report

New Healthcare research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2013 -- Weight management is increasingly becoming a major concern within South Africa; this is mainly due to a major increase in the number of obese and overweight people across the country. Unhealthy eating has been noted as one of the major causes for obesity within South Africa, together with none or little exercise. The growth in the number of fast food outlets across the country has also played a major role in the increase of obesity levels amongst young people within the country, as fast food is...
Euromonitor International's Weight Management in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Meal Replacement Slimming, OTC Obesity, Other Slimming Products, Slimming Teas, Weight Loss Supplements.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Weight Management market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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