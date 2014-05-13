Weight Management Products Market 2010 - 2017

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2014 -- The need to stay fit and agile has led to an increase in the number of gymnasiums and other weight loss facilities across the globe, thus driving the market for weight management products. Among the two methods of weight loss dieting and physical exercise, latter is considered more effective and sustainable. United States accounts for the maximum number of obese people worldwide. Obesity is increasing like a epidemic across the globe, thus driving the need for weight management products globally.



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The report contains the global scenario of Weight Management Products market discussing detailed overview and market figures. The research report analyses the industry growth rate, industry capacity, and industry structure. The report analyses the historical data and forecasts the Weight Management Products market size, production forecasts along with key factors driving and restraining the market.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include:



- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of

- Market growth drivers

- Factors limiting market growth

- Current market trends

- Market structure

- Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



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