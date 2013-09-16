Weight Training Benefits for Women

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- Weight lifting and resistance training are often considered a fitness activity that only benefits men. Despite this stigma, numerous studies and fitness experts have begun advising and proclaiming the benefits of weight training for women.



When suggesting a fitness regimen to follow, both the American Heart Association and the Centers for Disease Control recommend both aerobic activity and strength training as part of a healthy fitness program. Despite these recommendations, only 17.5 percent of American women take part in strength training exercises. Skittishness towards this activity is thought to be caused by the fear of being judged by others on the weight lifting floor, along with the fear of bulking up to resemble a gorilla rather than a gazelle.



Starting any fitness regimen is difficult, even more so if self-conscious feelings arise. Though once around this hurdle, women surveyed expressed more satisfaction with their workouts, and definitive results in a shorter amount of time.



“I have become much leaner and stronger,” said Sarah Kuranda, a college student surveyed by Boston University in a recent article. Her statement is true; women who wait train not only become physically stronger, but experience a reduction in body fat that leads to a leaner, more toned physique.



Besides the cosmetic benefits, weight training reduces the risk of injury by increasing muscle strength and bone density. The increase in bone density also assists in fending off osteoporosis, a condition very common in women as they age.



To get started in a program, seek out support with your local fitness center or enlist a personal trainer. Weight training requires no particular type of clothing, though browsing the catalog at http://expertbrand.com will reveal a variety of clothing options to suit any type of exercise one chooses to engage in.



About Expert Brand

Expert Performance is a vertically integrated manufacturer of Performance Apparel. We have been making products both domestically and overseas for more than twenty years. Expert has been a leading innovator in the design and development of smart fabric technology to create and manufacture fashionable, high quality, functional garments for the active lifestyle, athletic, and sportswear markets. Our line of basic and specialty products cater to the needs of distributors, decorators, and retailers. We are proud to offer profitable opportunities to you, our partner.



For more information, visit Expert Brand’s website at http://expertbrand.com.



Media Contact

Adam Heimann

Director of Marketing / Media & PR

786-266-9555

adam@expertbrand.com