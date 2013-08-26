Weight Watchers International Inc in Health and Wellness (World) - New Market Report

New Food research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- Weight Watchers is synonymous with dieting in North America. The company has also gained strong presence in the UK, Australian and German markets. With meetings attendance falling however and the company reliant on licensing agreements to produce its Weight Watchers line of packaged food, the company faces challenges. In particular, growing competition from leading packaged food players also keen to benefit from growing consumer interest in healthier eating.
Euromonitor International's Weight Watchers International Inc in Health and Wellness (World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company's business, examining its performance in the Health and Wellness industry. The report examines company shares by region and sector, product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Health and Wellness by Category, Health and Wellness by Prime Positioning, Health and Wellness by Type.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Health and Wellness market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
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