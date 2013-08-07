Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NYSE:WTW) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NYSE:WTW) shares over potential securities laws violations by Weight Watchers and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced.



Investors who purchased shares of Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NYSE:WTW) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NYSE:WTW) concerning whether a series of statements by Weight Watchers regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Weight Watchers International, Inc. reported that its Total Revenue increased from over $1.81 billion for the 52 weeks period that ended on Dec. 31, 2011 to over $1.82 billion for the 52 weeks period that ended on Dec. 29, 2012, while its Net Income over those respective time periods declined from $304.87 million to $257.43 million.



Shares of Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NYSE:WTW) traded in May 2011 as high as $85.25 and in early 2012 as high as $80.73 per share.



On August 1, 2013, Weight Watchers International, Inc its second quarter 2013 financial results and reives its fiscal 2013 guidance. In a separate filing with the SEC Weight Watchers International, Inc announced that David Kirchhoff notified the board of directors of Weight Watchers International, Inc of his resignation as Chief Executive Officer and as a director of the Company, effective July 30, 2013, in order to pursue other opportunities.



Shares of Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NYSE:WTW) declined from $48.57 per share on July 31, 2013, to $37.255 per share on August 6, 2013.



Those who purchased shares of Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NYSE:WTW), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com