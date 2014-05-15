Weight Watchers Magazine Subscription Is Now Just $13.95 Per Year, According to ENetHealth.com

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2014 -- The Weight Watchers magazine has been helping people lose weight and adopt a healthy lifestyle for many years now, and ENetHealth.com are reporting that people can now buy a 1-year subscription to this magazine for as little as $13.95 per year, which includes free delivery.



Health, lifestyle and weight loss magazines have always been very popular with women, and this particular magazine is currently the top-selling magazine out of all of them.



As pointed out in this article, this latest offer enables people to have 6 issues of this magazine delivered to their door per year (as it's released every 2 months), and works out at just $2.33 per issue. Therefore this is a substantial saving as it is usually on sale for $4.99 in the shops.



So for a one-off payment of $13.95, people will be able to check out all of the weight loss recipes and meal plans that are ideal for those people who follow the Weight Watchers program, or indeed for those people who are using their own methods to lose weight.



It also includes lots of useful articles on a variety of different subjects related to health and fitness in general so that people can learn how to adopt a healthy lifestyle.



Commenting on this offer, a spokeswoman for ENetHealth.com said:



"There are lots of very good health and weight loss magazines that you can buy nowadays, but the Weight Watchers magazine is still one of the best reads because it includes so many helpful articles, and includes lots of recipe ideas in every issue."



"Therefore people might want to take advantage of this low-cost subscription price whilst it's still available as it represents quite a big saving compared to the list price."



Anyone that would like to find out where to subscribe to Weight Watchers magazine for the discounted price of $13.95 per year, can do so by visiting:



http://enethealth.com/weight-watchers-magazine-subscription-is-now-just-13-95-per-year/



About ENetHealth.com

ENetHealth.com offers lots of useful tips and advice to those people interested in health, beauty and weight loss, and they also review many of the most popular products in these industries as well.