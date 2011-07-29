Weight Loss Solution Being Called the “Secret in Plain View,” Website Shows Users How to Burn 1,000 Calories Per Hour

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2011 -- As advances in technology make unhealthy food highly affordable and entertainment highly addictive, a record number of people are struggling with their weight- sometimes to the point of desperation. Exercise programs and trendy diet solutions come and go, and people are always looking for new and innovative ways to lose the weight without the hassle of most mainstream diets.



Ironically, the solution is being found in a place that most people neglect to look for it- right in front of them. The recumbent exercise bike, which gyms all over the world pack into their cardio floors, is often an overlooked solution when people search for ways to lose weight. They go to the gym and walk right by it, but there is a reason why it has been used for decades- because it works.



The recumbent exercise bike offers a comfortable position to exercises in without the accompanying strain typical of other exercise machines. By placing the rider in a reclined position the bike takes pressure off the legs, feet and virtually eliminates back strain that is common with other workout bicycles. What’s more, it allows the user to sit back comfortably and distract themselves with media such as television, books, and even texting.



Dane Jacobs, who has lost over 20 pounds with his recumbent exercise bike, comments: “I was 50 pounds overweight and had a strong aversion to anything with the term ‘gym’ in it. I hated working out, and still do. But my recumbent exercise bike allows me to sit back and relax while burning off the calories. I would suggest the recumbent exercise bike to anyone like me who would rather sit back and relax than attempt a difficult workout.”



In fact, the bike is so effective for losing weight that fitness experts report that it burns upwards of 1,000 calories per hour. According to past users, the sheer comfort of the bike is likely the reason it has seen such unprecedented success through decades of use.



