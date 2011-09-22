Website Reviews Weight Loss Book that Proposes a Combination of Intermittent Fasting with Exercise

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/22/2011 -- According to statistics, over a third of adults in the United States are obese, and millions more are overweight. Many people, in an effort to lose some of their excess pounds, will try different diets in an effort to find one that works. From low carb to no carb, to buying pre-packaged foods or spending a lot of money to join a popular weight loss program, losing weight is big business in our country.



One diet plan that has received a lot of attention lately is called Eat Stop Eat. Based on a book by the same name by Brad Pilon, the plan combines intermittent fasting along with a regular exercise program.



But how does this eating plan work? How long do people have to fast? Will it give them the weight loss results they are looking for?



A new website was launched recently that addresses all of these questions and more about the Eat Stop Eat diet. Eat Not Eat Revealed contains a variety of educational articles filled with general information as well as scientific facts about how the diet plan works.



The first article, titled “The reasons this eat stop eat review can help you” explained how growth hormone is related to weight loss, and how fasting can increase its activity.



As the article explained, fasting “pushes growth hormone production into high gear and this makes your fat burning furnace start to work overtime.” Fasting also can decrease the levels of insulin found in the body, which helps ensure that body fat will be burned and not stored.



The Eat Stop Eat diet appears to have a number of other benefits in addition to weight loss, the website noted. For example, unlike some other diet plans that require people to purchase and take supplements or eat only certain types of food, this plan allows people to lose weight without obsessing over food all day long.



“You don’t have to avoid going to restaurants with your friends using Eat Stop Eat,” an article on the website said, adding that people who try this plan also do not have to rely on high-protein meals, laxatives, or cutting out carbs or fats.



As the website concluded, adding in a few 24-hour fasts to each week may help the millions of overweight and obese people in the country finally lose the weight they need to feel and look healthy again.



