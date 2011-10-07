Thousands Flock to New Information Website to Learn About All Natural HCG Diet Drops Weight Loss Solution

Phuket, Thailand -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2011 -- Thousands of Americans are flocking to the Website hcgdietdropsv.org as they clamor to learn more about the weight loss solution known as HCG Diet Drops. The 100-percent safe and scientific weight loss solution signals the body to burn excess fat.



Currently, every State in the Union is dealing with an increasing percentage of overweight Americans. With all of today’s white noise on weight loss, only one solution seems to address the true scientific underpinning of natural weight loss—finding an efficient and safe way to trigger the body to burn fat as fuel for energy.



HCG stands for Human Chorionic Gonadotreophin—a natural hormone found in the body that when elevated, signals the body to burn fat for energy. Discovered years ago via scientific research, the hormone led to the development of the all-natural HCG Diet Drops. Of great importance is the fact that HCG Diet Drops do not affect the heart or cause any harm to the human body. “This solution safely boosts energy and helps the body burn as many as 2000 to 4000 calories a day without exercise or starving the body,” said the hcgdietdropsv.org Website founder. I created the Website to educate people about how HCG Diet Drops working in conjunction with healthy nutrition can keep them healthy and fit for life.”



In addition to the detailed information on HCG Diet drops, readers are introduced to the HCG Diet Protocol —a weight loss system incorporating HCG Diet Drops to help people attain lifelong health and fitness through proper nutrition. Readers are also introduced to Optimal HCG, Which was created and developed by Naturopathic Physician Dr. Kendra Pearsall as a program for natural weight loss and healthy recipes that incorporate the weight loss solution.



The focus of the Website is providing the best information and sources as well as finding the best HCG Diet plan for a healthy and natural weight loss regimen. According to the information Website’s founder, helping people find the correct information, support and sources for HCG Diet Drops is the mission behind the Website:



“There are numerous Websites that sell HCG drops of varying quality and price, so my goal was to create a Website that people could find all of the best information and support on HCG Diet Drops as well as the best sources for it in the U.S. People also need support to change their lives for the long run such as interaction with other users via email and chat lines, online articles, blogs and books that teach healthy recipe and diet choices as well as diet reviews from real HCG Diet Drops users to turn their lives around for the long run.”



To learn more, please visit http://www.hcgdietdropsv.org