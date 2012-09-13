WeightLoss: It's Not Magic, It's 21st Century Science According to One Company

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2012 -- According to MKWeightloss, a company who focuses on helping overweight people, weight loss is science. MKWeightloss states “Is it magic? No. It’s 21st century weight loss science!” Around two out of every three of Americans are overweight or obese. Two out of every eight deaths in the United States are caused by an illness that is related to being overweight. Being overweight isn’t just a problem amongst adults, it is also a growing problem with children. Going back to the 1960s, when many of the readers were young children, a little over four percent of kids ages 6 to 17 were overweight. In today’s world, those rates have almost tripled as we are looking at over 15 percent of kids ages 6 to 17 being overweight. The problem does not run off when the kids grow up either. Three out of every four overweight teenagers will grow into overweight adults. MKWeightloss is not going to stand there and watch this happen – they want to help people who are willing to help themselves.



During the year 2000, obesity cost the United States $117 billion. Yes, extra value meals may help save time, but they are costing us a great deal of money as far as health care is concerned. Super-sized meals and a lack of physical activity is leading us to a nation where people are oversized. The number one cause of death in our nation is heart disease and obesity is a major cause of this diseases. Being overweight can cause various diseases, such as type 2 diabetes. At least seventeen million Americans have diabetes, while another sixteen million have pre-diabetes. Every year, Diabetes costs $132 billion in America – this can lead to cardiovascular problems, eye diseases, kidney failure and even early death.



In order to lose weight, individuals do not have to be a part of a Fitness gym. There are some natural ways to lose weight and it is possible, as long as the individual is willing to. Many individuals are starting to turn to a detox program – Slimomatic has some good weight loss tips.



About MKWeightloss

