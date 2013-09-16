WeightLossProgramsDL.com Releases New Basal Metabolic Rate Calculator

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- Many people all over the world are engaged in a battle against their weight, and they use all kinds of tools to help them get an edge in the battle to lose weight. Recent innovations have lead to dieters using computer software to help them reach their health and fitness goals.



One website that has caught the attention of dieters is WeightLossProgramsDL.com, a software company that is starting to build up a significant reputation for creating intuitive and effective free weight loss software. The have received a surge in traffic as a result of their new BMR calculator software, a free program that helps users calculate their Basal Metabolic Rate.



The Basal Metabolic Rate is the amount of energy expended per day at rest. In simple terms, it is the number of calories that a person would burn each day just through the natural mechanism of their bodies, even if they stayed in bed the entire day.



The software is extremely easy to use. All the user has to do is enter their weight, and the BMR calculator will immediately output their BMR. It’s an extremely useful and intuitive piece of programming that quickly does exactly what the user requires, with no extraneous functionality or software bloat. It takes just a few seconds to install, and it can be used continually to adjust the BMR as the user loses weight.



The BMR calculator is available for free download, with no time limits or other restrictions.



A spokesperson for WeightLossProgramsDL.com said: “Calculating BMR is extremely important for anyone that is trying to lose weight. The secret to weight loss is to consume less calories than are expended each day. There’s no need for any special techniques or trendy diets. As long as a person burns more calories than they eat or drink then their weight will drop. The BMR is needed in order to calculate how many calories that can be eaten to still maintain a desirable rate of weight loss. It’s a vital piece of information. We’ve created a free BMR calculator for Windows that quickly and easily calculates this information.



About WeightLossProgramsDL.com

WeightLossProgramsDL.com is a free software company specializing in software that is used to help people in their efforts to achieve their ideal weight.



For more information please visit http://WeightLossProgramsDL.com