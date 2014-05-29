Weinstein Construction Announces FREE Foundation Inspection for Southern California Homeowners

Van Nuys, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- With more than 35 years of experience in the foundation repair industry, Weinstein Construction confirmed that it has performed more than 65,000 foundation inspections. A recent survey showed that Weinstein Construction holds the top rank for being the largest and most trust-worthy foundation repair company around Southern California. It is known for having an extensive knowledge in its field and provides its clients with a quality service at an affordable price.



Its recent announcement that it will now be offering free foundation inspection has caught the attention of many homeowners, who are looking for renovating their home. The company advised customers to get immediate help if they see any cracks on walls, floor slabs, bricks, mortar structure, and drywall cracks. With a team of professionals, Weinstein Construction offers consultation, exact solution, and answer to any foundation queries.



Dealing with both commercial and residential buildings, the company can be reached through either phone call or mail. It deals with various foundation crack repair such as slanting chimneys, concrete stairs that sink or slope, fractured and hollow slabs, vertical foundation cracking, exterior stucco or cracked mortar, and windows drywall cracks. Weinstein Construction is also an award winning company in foundation waterproofing solutions. Homes facing foundation damaged due to hydrostatic pressure, sinking, unstable foundation, musty odors, and mold spores can also contact the company for instant help.



The company believes in addressing the problem at an early stage since the severe the damage, the higher the cost. It also advises customers to go for a permanent fix instead of opting for temporary fix for long time investment. The company also provides a free ad honest estimate for its clients and offers solution depending on customer’s budget. Interested homeowners can contact Weinstein Construction at its toll free number 8776900926 and schedule for a free inspection. For more information please go to http://www.retrofittingcalifornia.com/foundation-repair/



About Retrofittingcalifornia

Weinstein Construction Corporation is known for providing the best foundation repair service in Southern California. Customers can also get a free foundation inspection.



Contact Media

Retrofittingcalifornia

Van Nuys, CA

(877) 690-0926

retrofittingcalifornia@gmail.com

http://www.retrofittingcalifornia.com/foundation-repair/