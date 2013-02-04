Weird Apparatus Announces New iOS App Named 'The Book of Fortune'

Maroubra South, NSW -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2013 -- Sydney, Australia - A media representative for Weird Apparatus , a developer of smartphone and tablet apps, today announced the release of a new app that’s named ‘The Book of Fortune’. The app uses quotes from an actual ’book of answers’ to life’s most important questions. It contains a thousand years’ worth of human experience distilled into pearls of wisdom that are delivered in bite-sized chunks.



The Book of Fortune app can be downloaded from iTunes via this special link: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/book-of-fortune/id586151359 . To use the book, the reader is asked to concentrate on the issue at hand then thumb through the pages of the book. Users can also randomly open the book to any page that feels right to him or her to be shown ancient words of wisdom which will help them see a problem more clearly and make decisions in a timely manner.



One of the unique aspects of the Book of Fortune app is that users can instantly post a piece of wisdom they find interesting on their Facebook page to share with friends and family members. “The Book of Fortune answers user’s every question and lets the user publish the answer on Facebook with their own comments” said one of the developers.



The Book of Fortune can also be used as a daily fortune cookie to prepare the user for what the day ahead may bring. The app is optimized for the iPhone 5, but it’s compatible with other versions of the iPhone, the iPod Touch, and the iPad. Devices are required to run the iOS 6.0 or later operating system.



A few months ago Weird Apparatus released a new insect repellent Android app that was extremely well received by consumers throughout the world. The insect repellent app has so far received 5 star ratings from most users and the developers are hoping the Book of Fortune will perform as well. Currently, it is rated a 4.1 out of a possible 5 stars. Consumers are encouraged to visit this web page https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/book-of-fortune/id586151359 to read more about the Book of Fortune.



About Weird Apparatus Pty Ltd

Weird Apparatus Pty Ltd is a leading developer of applications for various mobile platforms. The developer’s apps are made for the iPhone, iPad and Android. Consumers can purchase apps from the Apple iTunes App Store, the Android Market Place and Windows Phone Marketplace. The company also develops custom applications for small businesses.



