Welcome Gregory "Bonga" Perkins to the Body by Vi Challenge by Visalus Sciences

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2012 -- Bonga Perkins is a household name in the surfing world and he has won the longboard world title in both 1996 and 2008. Perkins has also finished in the top 5 every season with four 2nd place finishes along with his two world titles. His first title came in 1996 when he was only 24 years old. In terms of surfing history, that’s a pretty big deal.



Born in Oahu, Hawaii, Gregory “Bonga” Perkins was raised in Honolulu, living life like a new age Waikiki Beach Boy among throngs of party obsessed tourists stacked in concrete hotels shadowing the shoreline and an endless supply of epic reef breaks perfectly suited to longboarding. In fact, Waikiki (and the South Shore for the most part) is ruled by longboards, and it was in this atmosphere “Bonga” first rode a surfboard at age 5. He spent his early years roaming Oahu’s South Shore beaches. Few beach cultures are more rooted in surf history than Waikiki, and this gave Perkins a unique perspective. His goals seemed to focus more on the holistic surfing experience rather than a desire to master one provincial mode of wave riding. Therefore, he gained experience in all manners of surfing. Bonga went on to master everything from bodyboards, canoes, longboards, shortboards, to SUP’s. He is undoubtedly one of the premier “waterman” on the planet.



But before he made his name in surfing, Perkins actually spent many years in anonymity just riding waves, presumably as a standout at his local haunts. Perkins first broke the surface in 1989 with a 2nd place showing at the United States Championships, and, according to Matt Warshaw, “lived in Japan for 2 years in the early 90’s as an English language tutor.” Somewhere during this time, Perkins secured his competitiveness and amassed an impressive list of finishes on the world stage.



Notable recent wins:

2012 Standup World Tour

2011 ASP Japan Men's 2 Star LQS Event

2010 ASP LQS 2-Star Real B Voice Pro Longboard Taito press by Kaido

2007 C4 Waterman/Honolua Surf Co Stand-up Paddle (SUP) Surfing Invitational at Waikiki



