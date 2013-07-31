Welcome Holt Window Cleaning to Your Windows

San Tan Valley, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2013 -- Holt Window Cleaning picks up where Metropolitan left off. Andrew Holt didn’t want to leave the profession he loves so he opened his own company. With a crew as excellent as this 10 year window washing professional, Holt Window Cleaning is about the customer. Doing what you love and loving what you do. That’s Holt Window Cleaning.



In Andrew’s words:

“I believe I am the best window cleaner in Arizona and will always train my team to clean windows as I do. We are confident in delivering the best window cleaning service possible…”



Established in 2013 to fulfill the needs of window cleaning for his customers, Andrew Holt brought Holt Window Cleaning to Phoenix and beyond. With four popular window cleaning locations: Phoenix, Scottsdale, Paradise Valley, and Chandler. Holt Window Cleaning is here to care for your business and your home.



Serving 19 cities including:



- Phoenix

- Scottsdale

- Glendale

- Tempe

- Paradise Valley

- Fountain Hills

- Signal Butte

- Litchfield Park

- Avondale

- Casa Grande

- Apache Junction

- Santan Valley

- Cave Creek

- CareFree

- North Scottsdale

- Mesa

- Gilbert

- Chandler

- Sun Lakes



Service and Customer satisfaction is our motto. Holt Window Cleaning services include:



- Window Cleaning Exterior

- Window Cleaning Interior

- Mirror Cleaning

- Ceiling Fan Cleaning

- Screen Cleaning

- Light Fixture Cleaning

- Chandelier cleaning

- Skylight cleaning



From tall Commercial buildings to small local homes, this company really does make house calls. Estimates are provided at your location. With honesty and integrity as primary company values, here the customer is truly appreciated.



Andrew Holt’s words sum up his company vision and mission better than anything.



Treating customers and their homes with respect is our top priority. Without our customers, we would not have the opportunity to do what we love most.



For questions, estimates, or to schedule your next window cleaning or other service, contact Andrew and his team today. They will be flexible to meet your schedule. Just click here and fill in the requested information. You will be contacted very soon.

http://bit.ly/164OOUc