Welcome Hästens Into the Home This Autumn Season

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2020 -- The Satin Pure Collection is an elegant set of linens with colors designed to invoke and capture the cooler autumn season. The colors were unveiled earlier this year by Hästens and they are now available. With the classic Hästens Blue Check, the Hästens Satin Pure Bed Linen Range perfectly complements and adds a splash of rich colors to the selection of beds already known as being pieces of carefully handcrafted art.



Now is the time to get a more restful sleep this fall and winter season. Prices for Hästens beds will be increasing during October. Don't miss the opportunity to save and experience boundlessly better sleep at night.



About Brickell Mattress

Brickell Mattress is devoted to redefining the bed or mattress shopping experience by welcoming clients in a relaxed environment where the focus is ease and assurance. Each specialist has a minimum of five years experience in the industry and is highly trained in providing customers comprehensive information on the science of sleep and mattresses by some of the world's most acclaimed top mattresses brands including Swedish manufacturer Hästens, Carpe Diem Beds of Sweden, and more. For additional information please call 305-326-4000, check out the website at www.brickellmattress.com or visit Brickell Mattress at 1030 SW 8th Street in the heart of Miami. Hästens beds are also sold at the Miami Design District: 112 NE 41 Street, Suite # 100, Miami, FL 33137.