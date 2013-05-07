Welcome to Vrydom: Compelling New Young Adult Novel Depicts 'Real Life' Libertarian Nation

Gravois Mills, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2013 -- While many believe a libertarian nation would afford individuals great freedom, its day-to-day practicalities are often perceived as far-fetched. With a view to help young people form their own opinions; Marc Breuning is delighted to announce his powerful new novel.



‘Welcome to Vrydom’ isn’t just fantasy; it’s a thoroughly-researched narrative that gives a vital insight into libertarianism’s customs and culture.



Synopsis:



If you have ever wondered what it would be like to live in a country based on Libertarian ideas, you’re invited to come along on an adventure with a young truck driver from America. While his own country is being plagued by an economic downturn, a housing market in free-fall and outrageous government spending, he takes a chance on a job offer in an unknown, small country called Vrydom. He experiences how the people there encounter similar problems as anywhere else in the world, but that they deal with them in a straightforward and practical way.



Located in the Pacific Ocean, the size of a small European country, Vrydom proves to be different in a very refreshing and inspiring way. An island where the role of government is limited unlike anywhere else in the world. The island turns out to be a tropical dream for the young truck driver, in more than one way…



As the author explains, his book is unique within the young adult marketplace.



“As far as I know there are very few works of fiction that showcase libertarian ideas and that's why Welcome to Vrydom is unique,” says Breuning.



Continuing, “many non-fiction works on the topic are often not that easy to read and targeted at people of higher education. I am hoping to reach out to young adults who are looking for something easy to read that shows what a libertarian nation could look like in everyday life.”



About Marc Breuning

Marc Breuning was born in 1961 and raised in The Netherlands. As a high school teen he spent a year in the USA as an exchange student, which ignited the desire to live in the USA at some point. It wasn’t until 2005 that he obtained his green card and moved to Missouri. Marc Breuning worked as a truck driver and driver instructor in his home country and currently works as a truck driver in the USA. He has published several trucking related books in his native country.