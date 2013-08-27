Welcoming the Only WATERPROOF Smartphone in Three Variety of Colors: Xperia Z Ultra

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- The black, white and purple HD Smartphone “Xperia Z Ultra”, the first phablet by Sony is in town for orders! And no this is not the same as the Xperia Z but a far more furnished version with a 6.44 inch phablet. The pre-orders have been started from the 23rd of August through mobile operator websites and customers who make a per-order will receive additional benefits worth $288 which include a NFC enabled smart Bluetooth device SBH52, a stylish leather case cover and the Xperia Z Ultra Official Guidebook only for you.



The only waterproof smartphone with its quad core Snapdragon 800 SoC is going to be the next attraction for masses and will divert the attention towards the phone by its exceptional features. With a mere weight of 212 grams and the sleek size of 6.44inches, it will hold the place of amongst the easy portable smart phone devices. The most appealing feature lies on the fact that is the first handset from the Japanese company that runs on the Android 4.2.2. The display has a multi-touch for upto 10 fingers, shatter-proof and scratch resistant glass and an impressive triluminous display. The addition of stylus input that works from any capacitive stylus or metallic tip pen will make the use of the HD smartphone even easier and faster, especially for the business clients.



The memory serves practically unlimited entries and field and even call records with an internal memory of 16 GB and a 2 GB RAM. The cart Slot can be equipped with micro SD for upto 64 GB making it viable for all those who need a huge memory space on their phones for work or leisure. It has an 8 Megapixel rear camera with the capability of autofocus, geo-tagging, face detection, sweep panorama, HDR, etc. and the usual connectivity options such as LTE, NFC and Bluetooth.



Moreover, the battery type concludes as a non-removable Li-ion 3050 mAH battery with a talk time for upto 14 hours for 2G whereas 16 hours for 3G connection and a music player than that keep entertaining for as long as 120 hours. With all such exceptional features and availability in three colors which includes the usual black and white and exquisite purple, it is for the use of any type in the masses and can serve all the purposes one can think of.



For more information, please visit http://pricewatch.vr-zone.com/19340/sony-xperia-z-ultra-to-hit-stores-on-september-5/