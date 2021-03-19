Welding Fume Extraction Equipment/Devices Market Growth to Be Worth USD 6.53 Billion by 2027 : Reports and Data

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2021 -- The global Welding Fume Extraction Equipment/Devices market is forecast to reach USD 6.53 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Strict environmental regulations regarding occupational exposure to the dangerous fumes generated during welding are expected to lead to a surge in demand for the product.



Equipment for fume extraction is used to control and minimize the smoke and other toxic particles generated during the welding process. Various types of toxic substances with varying concentrations are generated during different procedures. The strength of the toxic particulate varies with the technology and type of materials used. The equipment operators face serious health hazards as toxic substances can cause diseases like Parkinson's disease, chronic lung problems, and larynx cancer. Hence, growing awareness regarding the health and safety of the personnel working on the equipment is expected to lead to a surge in the market.



Key participants include Pace Worldwide, Filcar s.p.a., Sentry Air Systems, Inc., Air Liquide Welding Group, RoboVent Products Group, Inc., Parker Hannifin Corporation, Kemper America Inc., Donaldson Company, Inc., Lincoln Electric Co., and Miller Electric Mfg. Co., among others.



Governments of many countries have mandated specific rules to maintain a regulated, safe work environment. This fosters market growth. In certain regions, there is low adoption of the product, owing to careless employee management. Also, the product generally has a long lifespan of around ten years, which makes replacement less frequent. These factors are expected to hamper the market demand, as they are significant constraints for it.



The COVID-19 impact:

The COVID-19 Pandemic has led to lockdowns among major nations all around the globe. Many industries are unfunctional in the current situation. Due to this, welding activities have also taken a hit, due to which the Welding Fume Extraction Equipment/Devices is also witnessing a decline in demand. Major manufacturers involved in production are also not operating currently, which is leading to a reduction in the supply side too. It is expected that once the situation is normal, and the industries start functioning again, the demand for the product will rise. Major manufacturers who have halted operations are currently involved in product innovations so that when the market opens again, they can capture a larger share of it. This will lead to further demand for the product, as more consumers will adopt it due to the latest innovations.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Welding Fume Extraction Equipment/Devices market on the basis of product, application, distribution channel, and region:



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Mobile Unit

Stationery Unit

Large Centralized Systems



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Oxy-Fuel Welding

Laser-Beam Welding

Resistance Welding

Arc Welding



Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Offline Stores

Online Stores



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America



Further key findings from the report suggest



Large Centralized Systems occupied 21.5% of the market share in 2019. These systems provide benefits, such as requiring lower maintenance and consumer lesser space. Also, these can be designed for future expanded layouts, which helps in avoiding repeated capital expenditures.



In terms of Application, Laser Beam Welding occupied the second-largest market share in 2019. Laser Beam welding is used in places where delivering a focused heat source is required. This is extensively used in the automotive industry, as these boost productivity at lower costs. These are used in welding automotive parts,

such as door, roof, and filter assemblies together.



Offline Stores occupied 75.8% of the market share in 2019. This is primarily due to the fact that consumers like to experience the product physically before purchasing as it is a high involvement product. Since it is used for a long time, for around ten years, consumers need to make sure that the product they are purchasing fits their requirements. This leads to them buying offline mostly.



North America occupied 24.8% of the market share in 2019. This is due to the presence if countries, such as the U.S. in the region, where strict regulations are present. Along with this, growing industrial development in the area also drives the market.



China is one of the largest producers and consumers of Welding Fume Extraction Equipment/Devices. This is due to the cheap labor and ease of doing business in the country. Also, the growing industrialization and urbanization have led to increasing welding activities, which in turn drives the Welding Fume Extraction Equipment/Devices market, making China one of the largest consumers of the product.



Thank you for reading our report. To know more about the report and customization feature, please connect with us. Our team will ensure the report is well suited to meet your requirements.



