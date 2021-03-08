Welding Materials Market Worth $17.3 Billion by 2025

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2021 -- The report "Welding Materials Market by Type (Electrodes & Filler Materials, Fluxes & Wires, Gases), Technology (Arc, Resistance, Oxy-Fuel Welding), End-use Industry (Transportation, Building & Construction, Heavy Industries), & Region - Global Forecast to 2025" The welding materials market is projected to grow from USD 13.6 billion in 2020 to USD 17.3 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.



Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=165950809



The increasing spending on the building & construction market, development of manufacturing sectors, and growing repair & maintenance activities are likely to drive the welding materials market. APAC is the fastest-growing market for welding materials due to growing demand in Japan, China, and India. Increasing residential building constructions, as well as remodeling/reconstruction of existing infrastructures, are expected to drive the welding materials market in the region.



The arc welding segment is projected to lead the global welding materials market through 2025

Arc welding has the advantage of high heat concentration during the welding process wherein an electric arc is produced in between the electrode & base materials that melt the metals. The major advantage of arc welding is the concentration of heat applied to a large surface that enables better welding by providing a depth of penetration, which ultimately reduces the welding time. Arc welding is the most preferred welding technology due to its low cost and can be applied to a wide range of metal surfaces.



The fluxes & wires segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the welding materials market during the forecast period

The fluxes & wires segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the welding materials market from 2020 to 2025. Flux is a chemical agent, which is used to clean a surface or can be used as a purifying agent. The flux material is used to dissolve the oxides by releasing gases that are trapped on the surface. Fluxes also help remove the impurities from the base metal surface that can further provide a good blending between the base metal and the filler material surface.



Speak to Analyst @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=165950809



The Asia Pacific is projected to hold the largest share in the welding materials market during the forecast period

The increasing number of new housing units and huge investments in the infrastructural sector are also fueling the demand for welding materials in this region. According to the World Bank, APAC is the fastest-growing region in terms of both population and economic growth. The region has experienced significant growth in the last decade and accounted for approximately 34% of the global GDP in 2019. According to the Population Reference Bureau, China, India, and other emerging APAC countries had a combined population exceeding 4 billion in 2019, which is projected to become an increasingly important driver for global consumption over the next two decades.



Key players operating in the welding materials market are as Colfax Corporation (US), Air Liquide S.A. (Framce), Air Products & Chemicals (US), Illinois Tool Works (US), Linde PLC (UK), Lincoln Electric Holdings (US), Tianjin Bridge Welding Materials Group (China), and Kobe Steel (Japan). These players have adopted various growth strategies to expand their global presence and increase their market share.



Recent Developments :

- In November 2020, The ESAB Group Inc. and leading robot and robot system company, YASKAWA, announced a global cooperation agreement to jointly develop and market a line of pre-engineered robotic welding systems called XCellerator. The XCellerator systems will be engineered and built by Yaskawa and marketed by ESAB through its global sales channels.

- In November 2020, ESAB Welding & Cutting Products has introduced Shield-Bright NiCrMo-3, a 625-type electrode for manual and automatic flux cored wide-weave welding of 9% nickel steel in the vertical-up (3G) position and using 75% argon/25% CO2 shielding gas.

- In June 2020, Lincoln Electric introduced the all-new Excalibur 7018 XMR low-hydrogen stick electrode as part of the Excalibur SMAW (stick) electrode series. Excalibur 7018 XMR offers exceptional low moisture content even after 24 hours of exposure – remaining below the moisture content limit for 15 hours more than required under the American Welding Society's AWS A5.1.

- In July 2019, Lincoln Electric Holdings announced the completion of the purchase of the controlling stake of Kaynak Teknigi Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. (Turkey) to advance Lincoln Electric's regional growth strategy in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.



Get 10% Customization on this Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=165950809



About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.



Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.



MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com