Welichem Biotech Inc. - Product Pipeline Review - 2012 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2012 -- Welichem Biotech Inc. - Product Pipeline Review - 2012 provides data on the Welichem Biotech Inc.’s research and development focus. The report includes information on current developmental pipeline, complete with latest updates, and features on discontinued and dormant projects.
Scope
- Welichem Biotech Inc. - Brief Welichem Biotech Inc. overview including business description, key information and facts, and its locations and subsidiaries.
- Review of current pipeline of Welichem Biotech Inc. human therapeutic division.
- Overview of pipeline therapeutics across various therapy areas.
- Coverage of current pipeline molecules in various stages of drug development, including the combination treatment modalities, across the globe.
- Product profiles for late stage and clinical stage products of Welichem Biotech Inc. with complete description of the product’s developmental history, mechanism of action, therapeutic class, target and major milestones.
- Recent updates of the Welichem Biotech Inc.’s pipeline in the last quarter.
- Key discontinued and dormant projects.
- Latest news and deals relating to the products.
Reasons to buy
- Evaluate Welichem Biotech Inc.’s strategic position with total access to detailed information on its product pipeline.
- Assess the growth potential of Welichem Biotech Inc. in its therapy areas of focus.
- Identify new drug targets and therapeutic classes in the Welichem Biotech Inc.’s R&D portfolio and develop key strategic initiatives to reinforce pipeline in those areas.
- Exploit in-licensing opportunities by identifying windows of opportunity to fill portfolio gaps.
- Exploit collaboration and partnership opportunities with Welichem Biotech Inc..
- Avoid Intellectual Property Rights related issues.
- Explore the dormant and discontinued projects of Welichem Biotech Inc. and identify potential opportunities in those areas.
Keywords
Current R&D Portfolio of Welichem Biotech Inc.; Welichem Biotech Inc. - Key Therapeutics; Welichem Biotech Inc. - Pipeline Overview and Promising Molecules; Welichem Biotech Inc. - News; Welichem Biotech Inc. - Latest Updates; Welichem Biotech Inc. - Pipeline; Welichem Biotech Inc. - Discontinued/Dormant Projects
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