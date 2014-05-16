Well Fargo Advisors' Chief Int'l Strategist Shares Investment Recommendations on Whether Asia/Pacific's Small Economies Offer Big Opportunities

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- Just back from the Pacific Rim, Paul Christopher, Chief International Strategist for Wells Fargo Advisors shares his investment recommendations for the region with Global Reach: Winning in World Markets host Té Revesz and her worldwide business audience.



First off, says Paul, it’s all about “location, location, location.” The ASEAN states (Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam are all tied to the economies fortunes of their large neighbors: China, India and Japan. So are Australia and New Zealand. But global capital keeps flowing and there are signs of independence. Paul zeroes in on the risks and investment opportunities (portfolio and direct) for each of these small, but vibrant, economies



How could a Chinese slowdown, financial crisis or territorial aggression impact their performance? What are the sweet spots in each of the individual economies? How long can these countries maintain their low-wage advantage? Will recovery in Europe and the U.S. cause investors to redirect their funds? Why are soaring home prices leading to growing income inequalities that threaten the stability of several of these countries?



Plus, the U.S. dollar is losing its luster and several countries, among them China and Russia are pressing for alternatives. Paul evaluates the viability of several proposed alternatives and shares whether there are any real risks to the U.S. dollar’s status as the premier world currency.



Paul Christopher is chief international strategist in the Wells Fargo Advisors Advisory Services Group. He focuses on the international economic outlook and offers investment advice on currencies and commodities. Before joining Wells Fargo Advisors, Mr. Christopher developed economic strategies to trade in global financial and commodity futures markets for Eclipse Capital Management. In addition, he consulted with the governments of Hong Kong, Egypt, Russia, Kazakhstan, and the Kyrgyz Republic on monetary policy issues. Paul serves on the Wells Fargo Advisors’ Investment Strategy Committee and is a Chartered Financial Analyst charterholder.



About Global Reach: Winning in World Markets

Global Reach: Winning in World Markets embraces the opportunities and challenges companies encounter when operating in multiple countries and cultures, working with widely varied languages, attitudes, religions and legal regimes. Entrepreneurs, experts and executives share the strategies and tactics they use to succeed in fast changing world markets: cross-cultural communication, global branding, media and marketing, transportation and manufacturing, the future of finance, alternative investment strategies, innovation and IP protection, micro-lending and mentorship. Thought leaders explore 21st century megatrends that impact international companies and the planet we share, and suggest ways in which our listeners can become engaged.



Global Reach: Winning in World Markets airs live on Thursdays at 11 AM Pacific / 1 PM Central / 2 PM Eastern on The VoiceAmerica Business Channel. To access the show, log on at http://www.voiceamerica.com/show/1984/global-reach. All shows will be available in Té Revesz's Content Library on The VoiceAmerica Business Channel for on-demand and pod cast download. For more information contact Té Revesz at 212-877-8616 or http://www.globalreach-sbi.com



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About Té Revesz

Té Revesz is known for her ability to conduct strategic research on a global basis and for her creativity in handling complex business challenges. As principal of GlobalReach-SBI (http://www.globalreach-sbi.com), a research and advisory firm with a network spanning over 60 countries, Té provides clients with strategic business intelligence on market opportunities and risks. She covers such diverse areas as global branding, new product development, payments and financial services, manufacturing, clinical trials, and political risk. An expert in primary research, Té has interviewed business, government and labor leaders, doctors and technical experts — and has managed focus groups — around the world. Prior to founding her own firm, Té headed the Industrial & Healthcare Practices of FIND /SVP's Strategic Consulting & Research Group and taught at the Zicklin School of Business (Baruch/CUNY). She was the Editor of Business International’s eponymous flagship newsletter and helped create its country risk service.