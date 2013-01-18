Well-Heeled Asians Hungry for Currency Trading, Education

Singapore, Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/18/2013 -- TerraSeeds Market Technician is looking at a boom in demand for currency trading education for individuals. Customer enrollment in the company and entry of new competitors indicate the segment will grow in 2013.



Singapore is one of top four currency trading centres in the world. The well-heeled in Asia pour wealth from trade and investment into financial products. A rapid-growing segment is leveraged currency trading. This in turn boosts demand for education.



TerraSeeds Chief Trainer Binni Ong says that individuals are hungry for currency trading know how. ‘Leveraged currency trading boomed in 2008 after the stock market plunge took the shine off buy-and-hold investing and stock market speculation. Stock market education declined slightly but currency trading education took off. Individuals liked the price movement that they saw and fell in love with the 50-100 times leverage that many brokers were providing.’



Singaporeans make up the company’s main customer group. The second largest group is made up of Indonesians. ‘More than 70% of our foreign enrollment comes from Indonesians’ Binni Ong adds. ‘They are hungry for returns and like to trade and invest. Once they are satisfied word of mouth spreads very quickly in their community.’ TerraSeeds is also seeing more Indian and Chinese nationals in their customer recruitment.



One other indication that currency trading education will continue to grow is the entry of new competitors. Binni Ong says that are new entrants come in only when they are bullish about the segment. Although competition will stiffen, established players like TerraSeeds are heartened the cause of this development.



About TerraSeeds Market Technician Pte Ltd

TerraSeeds Market Technician is an educational provider in Strategies for Stocks, forex, Futures, Commodities and Options Trading. The company was established in Singapore in 2005 and is one of the earliest entrants into the business of educating traders. Customers come from as far as the US, UK and Japan. Chief Trainer Binni Ong is a regular interviewee in the local Chinese press. She was interviewed for her observations of the currency and stock market. Visit http://www.terraseeds.com for information.