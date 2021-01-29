New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/29/2021 -- The Global Well Intervention market is expected to reach USD 13.26 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Well intervention assists in increasing production or restoring closed wells and may be considered a better alternative in an environment of dipping oil price and profit. To uphold the rate of oil production but with less expenditure, cost reduction and growing efficacy are the top priority of the operators. According to report by the UK Oil & Gas Authority (OGA), there have been 7,000 wells drilled on the UKCS (the UK continental shelf), out of which some 2,700 (around 32.0% of which are subsea wells) are considered active, and 600 of those were closed. Besides, by well intervention operations, a further 22 million barrels of oil equivalent was produced in 2017. Nevertheless, in 2017, the subsea well intervention was accomplished on only 14.0%, whereas on platform wells, it was 54.0%.



Surging demand for energy across the globe is driving the growth of the market. According to the forecasts of the US Energy Information Administration (EIA), the energy consumption across the globe is expected to rise by about 50.0% between the year 2018 and 2050. A significant proportion of this rise is consumption is from countries, which are not a member OECD (Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development), and is emphasized in areas where robust economic growth is fuelling the demand, specifically in the Asia Pacific region.



The report further studies the significant trends and demands of the market in each key region of the market and analyzes the strategic steps and initiatives taken by the leading companies of the industry. Some of the major companies operating in the Well Intervention market and profiled in the report are:



Baker Hughes, Weatherford International Inc., Cudd Energy Services, Schlumberger Limited, Halliburton, Archer Limited, Calfrac Well Services Limited, C&J Energy Services Limited, Trican Well Service Limited, and Superior Energy Services Inc., among others



The research study further covers the expansion and scope of the market in the key geographies across the globe. It assesses the scope of the market on a global as well as country-wise level. The market is spread across the key regions that include: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the production and consumption patterns, import and export ratio, supply and demand dynamics, key trends and demands, consumer behavior, and presence and operations of prominent players in each region of the market.



The report covers the assessment of the historical data of the market to offer key insights into the current and emerging trends in the business sphere. The report considers 2017-2018 as historical years, 2019 as the base year, and 2021-2027 as forecast years. The report also discusses in detail the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, and partnerships occurring in the market.



The report further segments the market on the basis of product types and application spectrum offered by the market.



Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Tubing/Packer Failure & Repair

Logging & Bottom Hole Survey

Zonal Isolation

Remedial Cementing

Sand Control

Artificial Lift

Re-Perforation

Fishing

Others



Well Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Horizontal

Vertical



Intervention Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Light

Heavy

Medium



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Onshore

Offshore



TOC -

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Well Intervention Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Continued……….



The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the Well Intervention market and its competitive landscape.



Thank you for reading our report. For further inquiries or queries about customization, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure the report you get is best suited to your needs.



