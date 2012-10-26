Well Known and World Traveled Musician, Pam Hall, Releases New Single with Hawaii Artist, Freelance

Honolulu, HI -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/26/2012 -- International music sensation, Pam Hall , has released a new single, "You Are", with Hawaii Artist, Freelance.



With less than one week posted on Youtube, "You Are" has managed to acquire 12,000 views. Along with the Youtube views, over 40 radio stations in the US, Netherlands, Germany, UK, France, Australia, New Zealand, Switzerland, Turkey, Canada, and Italy have already added the single to their playlist.



(VIDEO) PAM HALL - YOU ARE

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qE4ryyIk1Xo



On the Reggae charts (RDX), the single has already managed to reach # 65 and continues to rise up. Publications such as The Source Magazine, have shown interest in publicizing the release.



The song is available for download at Motogawa Music - http://www.motogawamusic.com/music/



For more information about this release and media schedules please contact our office.



CONTACT:

Lance Motogawa

Motogawa Music - Hawaii Music Studio

(808) 216-8896

http://www.motogawamusic.com/