Well Known Christian Minister Alika Davina Joins the Universal Life Church Staff

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2012 -- The Universal Life Church World Headquarters of Carrabelle, FL. announces the addition of Alika Davina to its staff. Davina as a representative of another organization has worked in partnership with the Universal Life Church World Headquarters for the past 15 years, most recently with the Mariah Joyce Harrison Foundation.



Alika Davina's expertise is in the field of public relations all though Davina has a well rounded background in Ministry and has travelled much of the USA attending to her duties within the ministry field. A 37 year, mother of two and an accomplished writer specializing in poems and short stories. I am told to watch for a possible upcoming show on the Universal Life Church Radio Network with Alika Davina as host.



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains Men and/or Women throughout the world as REAL faith based, Christian Ministers. Clergy members ordained through the Universal Life Church World Headquarters serve in all facets of the ministry and they are the only Universal Life Church where ordinations are recognized and accepted in the United States of America and throughout the world. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains men or women as Non-Denominational Ministers and/or as Independent Catholic Priests. For more information about the Universal Life Church World Headquarters or if you have ever thought of a vocation as a Minister, please check out their website at: http://www.ulcnetwork.com