Well-Known French AMJ Group Expands GIS Technology Services to UK

Kent, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- Paris based IT services company AMJ Group, an expert in Geographical Information Systems Technologies (GIS), announced that its new UK branch and Geosoft software will offer town councils a complete land management solution.



“Nowadays geographic information systems (GIS) are used in a wide range of domains like architecture, sustainable development, environment, town planning, urban development, landscape management, allotments, road management, emergency management, real estate, tourism etc.,” according to the AMJ Group website



The AMJ Group, founded in 1986 and headquartered in Paris, is an IT services company with in-depth expertise in Geographic Information Systems technologies. Their team of GIS specialists has developed a range of products (Geosoft) using powerful and accurate mapping technologies. Their products are capable of integrating, storing, editing, analyzing, and displaying geographically-referenced information for a variety of projects from cemeteries to land management systems and networks to roadway management systems.



AMJ Group’s Geosoft’s software is currently used by over 700 district/borough and parish/town councils throughout France. Their announcement to expand into the UK market offers councils in the UK a complete solution, ensuring a perfect integration of their GIS products within the work environment. Their services include, installation, maintenance and training and user support.



Their tailored information technology tools are designed to help town councils create interactive queries that analyze the spatial information and edit data for road management and cemetery mapping. The easy to use road management software allows users to have access on their computers to information such as, detailed descriptions of different portions of the roadways, information related to the maintenance works or road assets and road inventory.



“Our GIS road management software (Geo road management) is an application that uses MapInfo, a multi-layered Geographical Information System (GIS) mapping facility, covering technical and administration management. It is used to collect, store, analyse and display data of the council’s road network and road assets,” AMJ Group states.



Alternatively, AMJ Group’s GIS cemetery management software (Geo cemetery) helps councils wanting to ease their cemetery research process and make their management more fluent by allowing users to print a map that identifies exact burial and memorial location. It also produces documents such as invoices, reminders, a list of unpaid concessions and deadlines. GIS gives users the ability to quick search through specific graves, concession and lease years.



About AMJ Group

The AMJ Group founded in 1986 and headquartered in Paris, is an IT services company with in-depth expertise in Geographic Information Systems technologies. Over the past 10 years, their team of GIS specialists has developed a range of products (Geosoft) using powerful and accurate mapping technologies. For more information, visit http://www.amj-uk.com/-GIS-Solutions-.html