Well Known Maker of Natural Pet Grooming and Aromatherapy Products Set to Appear at New York City Dog Parks over Memorial Day Weekend

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2014 -- Visitors to New York City dog parks during the Memorial Day weekend should be on the lookout for adults dressed in canine costumes. One of those wearing a dog costume will be Gerrard Larriett, the maker of popular all-natural dog grooming and pet aromatherapy products. Larriett and his friends will be canvassing local dog parks to meet dog owners, answer their questions about natural dog grooming and aromatherapy pet care and hand out free product samples. “We can’t wait to get into the parks and let dog owners know about our wonderful products,” said Larriett.



The group will put on their costumes and head to parks in Union Square, Madison Square, Central Park and other nearby parks. They will deliver important product news in a humorous and engaging way and Larriett hopes that their presentation will cause dog owners to be even more curious about natural pet grooming and aromatherapy products. Larriett’s pet aromatherapy products have already proven to be very popular with pet owners. His line of all-natural products features candles, spray, shampoos and conditioners, all designed to clean and protect a dog’s fur and skin in an all natural way.



Larriett is coming off of a successful few weeks. Interest in his products continues to grow and he recently won the Harlem Demo Day top prize for his entrepreneurial efforts. Harlem Demo Day took place on Wednesday, April 23, 2014 at Harlem Garage in New York, and during the event, local entrepreneurs were able to present their products and ideas in front of a distinguished panel of judges that included noted business professionals. When all the contestants were finished presenting their ideas, the winner was Gerrard Larriett.



To learn more about Larriett and his firm visit www.gerrardlarriett.com. Larriett can also be reached at 1-888-972-7662 and Gerrard Larriett Aromatherapy Pet Care has a presence on Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest.



Media Contact:

Gerrard Larriett Aromatherapy Pet Care

154 South 3rd Street #10

Brooklyn, NY 11211

www.gerrardlarriett.com

1-888-972-7662

press@gerrardlarriett.com