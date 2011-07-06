Wellies and Worms Children’s Outerwear Site Now Offers Free Returns, Next day Delivery

Bristol, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/06/2011 -- Wellies and Worms, the UK’s premier Website for outdoor clothing and travel accessories for toddlers and children, have announced the introduction of free returns and free delivery for exchanges to it’s customers. The site specializes in outer wear for toddlers and children under seven ranging from childrens jackets, wellies and swimwear to buggy and stroller shades, child carriers, toddler reins, backpacks and a host of accessories for children who love the outdoors.



Wellies and Worms cater to UK families with toddlers and children that are constantly on the go in all kinds of weather. Stocking everything from car sun blinds, child reins and sun hats for the summer to kids coats, waterproofs and wellies for the chillier autumn and winter months, the owners of Wellies and Worms understand the needs of little outdoor adventurers. Managing Director Graham Cox says: “We live in Bristol and having our own child Louis clued us to the difficulties in finding the right outerwear and gear for children and toddlers on-the-go all in one place.”



Aswell as boys coats, girls coats and wellies, Wellies and Worms provide a whole line of essential travel accessories for UK parents and their little adventurers. Items range from an extensive selection of child carriers, changing bags, and swimwear to a host of travel accessories such as buggy and stroller shades, backpacks, high chairs and much more.



“We pride ourselves on providing outstanding customer service and aftersales care to our customers and we believe free 30 day returns and free delivery for exchanges will help us provide even better value. We also have live customer representative online chat and a help desk number that are both manned from 9.30 am to 5 pm Monday through Friday. Plus we offer a flat rate £3.95 delivery charge to most UK destinations and free delivery on orders over £40. Together, we think it’s a great deal for our customers.” said Graham.



The entire Wellies and Worms range comes in a wide variety of exciting colors, styles and sizes from leading brands including Sammies, Hatley, Kidorable, Littlelife, Skip Hop and Spotty Otter. “Families and children who love being outdoors need stylish, quality items like our best-selling Hatley girls coats that can easily handle the changeable UK weather, but they also need to save money and time,” said Graham. Free returns and next working day delivery just makes sense.” For more information on Wellies and Worms, please visit: http://welliesandworms.co.uk/shop/waterproof-warm-clothing.html