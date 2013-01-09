Wellington Hair Spa Voted One of the Top Black Hair Salons in NYC

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/09/2013 -- Wellington Hair Spa was recently voted one of the top black hair salons in NYC by the About.com 2012 Readers’ Choice Awards. As one of the premier Chelsea hair salons, Wellington Hair Spa offers an extensive selection of cutting edge hair styling and hair care services for all hair types and textures, including precision cuts, trims and maintenance, chemical services, intensive treatments and natural hair care.



A person’s hair is one of their most defining features. Whether someone chooses to wear their hair in a short bob or prefers long, wavy locks, the way they style their hair allows them to express their personality. Hair is essentially an individual’s perfect, natural accessory. But finding a salon that knows the best way to enhance a person’s hair can be an arduous process.



Wellington Hair Spa is well-versed in the latest hair designs and techniques. In fact, the hair salon was the chosen as the salon for the “Pamper & Make-over Day” for the cast of the hit Broadway show Memphis. Wellington Hair Spa is also currently in contention for B.E.T.’s show Salon Takeover.



In addition to being one of the best hair salons in NYC, Wellington Hair Spa’s founder and celebrity hair stylist, Patrick Wellington, is very active in public outreach programs. He is currently involved in a mentoring program with W. H. Maxwell Career and Technical Education High School. The program is aimed at providing students with real-life experience, giving them the opportunity to work within in their chosen vocational field.



Wellington is also on the volunteer board for the Arthur Ashe Foundation that offers scholarships to students who want to get into the medical field.



One of the things that sets Wellington Hair Spa apart from other natural hair salons in NYC is their belief that a person’s hair quality and appearance are greatly affected by the foods they consume. To assist customers in achieving healthy hair, the salon has an in-house nutritionist, Denise Scaravella. As an experienced NYC nutritionist, Scaravella meets with customers one-on-one to help them create a personalized health and nutrition program.



