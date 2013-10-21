Wellington Residents Make a Beeline for the New WR Contractor Porta Potties

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- Decades after the world was introduced to portable toilets, it still continues to be the need of the hour. When it comes to technological innovations, an invention is quickly replaced by a better version within a span of few years. An obvious example is the telephone, which has been replaced by the cell phone. Another example is the personal computer, which has been replaced by the laptop, which is again being replaced by the tablet. In the midst of so much technological advancements, where everything is being replaced quickly by a better version, the porta potties remain the same.



The reason why porta potties remain the same is because they are perfect as it is. These efficient portable toilets do not need a replacement because they are sufficient on their own. Sure, there have been a lot of innovations made to these makeshift sanitary units but these are just minor additions or subtractions. The first innovation made to the portable toilets after they were invented was the weight. The units were made lighter making it more mobile to be carried around. The metallic cover was replaced by lighter plastic material. The entire look was given a face lift as the use of plastics allowed the manufacturers to paint it in varied colors. It was no wonder the world went into an excitement when the heavy and metallic toilets were reincarnated into a lighter and colorful form.



Making innovations to these hard to replace portable toilets never fails to create so much excitement among people, especially among regular customers. The same happened when WR Contractor gave a whole new face lift to the regular Wellington Portable Toilets. In January 2013 when the WR Contractor spokesperson announced to the media that the new collection would gave a deluxe touch to every porta potty grade, the residents thought that it was just a publicity stunt. Today, the Company has stuck true to its word and residents are making a beeline for the new collection. To get other facts regarding portable toilets Wellington FL kindly head to http://www.wrcontractor.com/florida/portable-toilets-in-wellington-fl/



About WR Contractor

WR Contractor is a nationwide porta potty Company providing hassle free and affordable service. It is the Company to go to for prompt delivery and hygienic porta potties. It offers a wide selection of models for customers to choose from.



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WR Contractor

Austin, TX

Email: info@wrcontractor.com

http://www.wrcontractor.com