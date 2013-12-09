Wellness and Healthy Lifestyle Expert Xyngular Launches New Website for European Customers

American Fork, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/09/2013 -- Xyngular distributors of Europe, one of the Internet’s leading weight loss programs, recently announced the launch of its new website, Xyngular Europe. The new website aims to help European readers learn more about the health industry as well as nutritional supplements and business opportunities available through Xyngular Europe.



At this time, Xyngular products are growing in popularity with dieters in Europe. The company’s range of weight loss and nutrition supplements include Super Fruit Global Juice Blends; CORE4; Axion; and XYNG, the fuel for life. All of Xyngular Europe’s products are made with all-natural ingredients and are packed full of essential vitamins and minerals that promote weight loss.



Due to Xyngular Europe’s success, many individuals are exploring the brand’s business opportunities. Xyngular Europe can help independent sellers gain extra income, have more free time, help others, and have better health. According to the Xyngular Europe webpage, each independent seller becomes a partner of the international Xyngular brand, allowing him or her access to cutting-edge products and an accomplished support system.



“Xyngular and its products has the ability to make big changes in people’s lives,” noted an article available on the company’s website. “For those who want to share the opportunity, it could mean a few hundreds of dollars, but in other cases it is a huge life change. The difference between Xyngular and other offers is the large series of products that people love.”



Xyngular offers its clients a unique opportunity. With the company's compensation plan, distributors can build their own network of customers and earn money from retail sales. Xyngular also offers its independent sellers the chance to earn Residual Earnings, Quick Start Bonuses, and Executive Bonuses. Distributors can even participate in Corporate Sales Pools, where they can earn up to 12 percent from the total company's monthly revenue.



"Xyngular is now beginning in Europe, so you can be a person who will bring this unique health and business to your country," stated Bystrik Kacer, an independent seller. "Xyngular offers holidays in Dubai, Caribbean cruises, exotic Bora Bora retreats and much more. With Xyngular, you can earn from a few hundreds up to few thousands per month. All sellers are rewarded for their hard work."



Singing up to become a Xyngular partner is simple: patrons can sign up to become a Xyngular distributor when ordering products. After selecting items and identifying the quantities, customers can enter their delivery information and check out. Xyngular delivers their products a few working days after registration. After signing up and receiving their purchases, sellers can register their associates and begin building their businesses.



Individuals interested in learning more about Xyngular Europe and its business opportunities can visit the company’s website for more information.



About Xyngular Europe

Xyngular Europe is a leader in the health and fitness industries, especially since its line of weight loss supplements has helped many people lose weight quickly and easily. The products sold by Xyngular help to cleanse the body and boost the metabolism and do not require strict diet and exercise programs in order to be effective. Xyngular Europe also offers a number of business opportunities for people interested in selling products independently. For more information, please visit http://www.healthineurope.eu