Wellness Coaches Announce Face-to-Face Corporate Wellness Programs This September

Blue Bell, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- Wellness Coaches USA represent some of the largest corporate giants in the country including Du Pont, MGM, Merck, AstraZeneca, Bloomberg and many others. The company began years ago in Blue Bell, PA with a simple mission to help people get well and help companies who wanted to save on healthcare costs and change their employees’ lives through wellness. This September, the company plans on bringing their face-to-face corporate wellness programs to many other corporations.



Whether people desire to look beautiful while walking on the beach or presentable during a corporate meeting, most of the time, these people need help to get fit and stay well. Wellness Coaches USA goes into companies all over America to do face-to-face coaching with people who need that help. The company has set the gold standard in an industry that they invented. The clients of Wellness Coaches USA are in virtually every sector, including the pharmaceutical giant, AstraZeneca, located in Wilmington, DE. Located in their office space is a gym that will rival any other in the United States.



Even though not all Wellness Coaches USA clients have a gym in their office facility, they all have a commitment to fulfill their employee wellness duties, making sure each employee get well and stay well for years to come. Like many other Wellness Coaches USA clients, AstraZeneca tried other wellness programs before with unsuccessful results. “The reason we hired Wellness Coaches frankly is because we’ve had other wellness coaches in the past and our employees don’t like them, “Sr. Dir. Of Employee Performance & Engagement AstraZeneca, Kristine Friend, said. No matter where the client is located, coaches from Wellness Coaches USA become a part of their team, going to work each day.



About WCUSA

Founded in 2002, WCUSA is the most experienced and fully developed onsite wellness coaching provider in the workplace wellness marketplace, and its staff of highly trained, professional onsite wellness coaches is the largest in the country. Further, in recognition of the exceptional levels of improvement in employee population behavioral and health risks that it achieves, WCUSA has become a leading force in the workplace wellness marketplace, truly setting the standard for the very definition of workplace wellness success. WCUSA presently serves over 300 customer locations, in most all business classifications, of all sizes (from 100 employee lives to tens of thousands), in 38 states throughout the country. To see how employers can take their workplace wellness outcomes to the next level, please visit http://www.wellnesscoachesusa.com.