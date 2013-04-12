Wellness Coaches USA Announces 2009-2012 Client Outcome Summary Report

Blue Bell, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2013 -- Wellness Coaches USA is excited to release a new summary of its “2012 Client Outcomes Report” which details the company’s employee “engagement” and “health risk factor improvement” results from 2009-2012. These results, achieved through the implementation of the company’s proprietary “engagement focused” onsite wellness coaching methodology, sets what it believe to be the industry standard for the very definition of workplace wellness success – that is, truly large-scale improvement in employee population health risk factors.



The company’s proven capability to consistently achieve such outstanding improvement flows from its potent integration of the two most critical requirements for employee population wellness success; (1) exceptionally high employee engagement levels year over year and, (2) a state-of-the-art, highly effective onsite, face-to-face wellness coaching process.



Client locations included in this analysis are only those that utilized the company’s onsite coaching services during all of the past 4 years (2009, 2010, 2011 and 2012). There were 275 of such locations (in 30 states throughout the country), with a total of approximately 40,000 employees eligible for our services. The 2012 results not only show improvement over the outstanding outcomes the company has achieved since 2009, but demonstrate the company’s ability to consistently improve upon and maintain both client’s population engagement levels and health risk improvements over the years.



Employee Engagement Rate/Total Coaching Interactions – Employee Engagement means actively working, with our wellness coaches, through the stages of change to improved lifestyle behaviors and associated health risks. “During the period 2009 – 2012, the we coached approximately 90% of all eligible employees,” a spokesperson for Wellness Coaches USA said. “Key Improvements in Employee Population Health Risk Factors include 43,000 health risk factors were improved by 2012, compared to 18,000 in 2009 and 1.1 health risk factors were improved for every eligible employee, compared to 0.5 in 2009.” To view the full summary, please visit the company website at http://www.wellnesscoachesusa.com/



Founded in 2002, Wellness Coaches USA is a fully developed and highly experienced national provider of onsite workplace wellness coaching and related services. The company has become a leading force in the workplace wellness marketplace by consistently achieving a large-scale improvement in employee population health factors. The company presently serves over 400 customer locations in 36 states throughout the United States. Wellness Coaches USA provides professional, high-quality wellness coaching in efforts to improve employee health. The company strives to set the standard for workplace success.



