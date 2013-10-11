Wellness Coaches USA Announces Successful Webinar Featuring Product Demo

Blue Bell, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2013 -- Wellness Coaches USA, an onsite corporate wellness coaching provider, is pleased to announce they recently hosted another successful webinar focusing on its product demo. Presented by Gene McGuire, Managing Partner (Wellness Coaches USA), the webinar was viewed by many corporate executives seeking to contain information on overall health and safety cost. The webinar covered many topics that proved to be valuable to the viewers, including:



- What actually motivates people to change their behaviors?



- What is needed to drive sustained behavior change?



- Exploring, building and maximizing a culture of health and safety



Executives who choose to incorporate the Wellness Coaches USA wellness coaching model quickly notice a significant change in the levels of improvement in employee population lifestyle behaviors and associated health risk factors. The health and safety coaching provided by Wellness Coaches USA is proven to improve the workplace.



The webinar focused on coaching “The Many,” meaning the majority of workforces, and discussed the logistical challenges associated with coaching onsite while avoiding invasion of privacy issues, disruption, etc. The goal of the “Coaching the many” philosophy is to allow organizations to recognize and realize maximum population health. Wellness Coaches USA is dedicated to have the entire American population become healthier, safer and more productive.



“Granted, it is important for organizations to develop and implement well-crafted health management strategies,” Wellness Coaches USA Managing Partner, Gene McGuire said. “These said strategies must include well designed health plans and the appropriate resources. However, at the end of the day results can never be maximized without large scale improvement in lifestyles and the corresponding reduction in health and safety risks.”



About WCUSA

Founded in 2002, WCUSA is the most experienced and fully developed onsite wellness coaching provider in the workplace wellness marketplace, and its staff of highly trained, professional onsite wellness coaches is the largest in the country. Further, in recognition of the exceptional levels of improvement in employee population behavioral and health risks that it achieves, WCUSA has become a leading force in the workplace wellness marketplace, truly setting the standard for the very definition of workplace wellness success. WCUSA presently serves over 300 customer locations, in most all business classifications, of all sizes (from 100 employee lives to tens of thousands), in 38 states throughout the country.



To see how employers can take their workplace wellness outcomes to the next level, please visit http://www.wellnesscoachesusa.com.