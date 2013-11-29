Wellness Coaches USA Announces Workplace Wellness Webinar This November

Blue Bell, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2013 -- Wellness Coaches USA is pleased to announce a new workplace webinar, which is set to take place on November 20, 2013 at 3:00 PM ET. Audience members of the webcast will receive information on how to take their wellness and safety programs to the next level. Some of the ways to do this that will be discussed during the webinar will include finding success by taking advantage of direct human interaction. With this, the workplace can be driven to change in the right direction.



The new workplace wellness webinar is designed to inform audience members on ways to contain population health related costs through large-scale population improvement in the health risk factors which drive poor health and chronic medical conditions. Such health risk factors include, but are not limited to, stress, high blood pressure, smoking, inactivity, poor diet, obesity and more.



During the webwebinar, presented by Gene McGuire President Wellness Coaches USA, a mega-study of employer wellness programs will be analyzed to demonstrate and discuss:



1.Limited health risk factor improvement currently achieved

2.Challenges and weaknesses that are responsible for limited wellness program results

3.A proven solution which can boost work place wellness outcomes.



HR professionals, who may be interested in reducing the extremely high and escalating health care and productivity costs associated with poor employee health, can register for the webcast. Once registering for the webcast, it is recommended that individuals teat their computer in advance so there are no technical difficulties. This will ensure that they can access the section when it is time for the webcast. For more information, please visit the WCUSA website today.



About WCUSA

Founded in 2002, WCUSA is the most experienced and fully developed onsite wellness coaching provider in the workplace wellness marketplace, and its staff of highly trained, professional onsite wellness coaches is the largest in the country. Further, in recognition of the exceptional levels of improvement in employee population behavioral and health risks that it achieves, WCUSA has become a leading force in the workplace wellness marketplace, truly setting the standard for the very definition of workplace wellness success. WCUSA presently serves over 300 customer locations, in most all business classifications, of all sizes (from 100 employee lives to tens of thousands), in 38 states throughout the country.



To see how employers can take their workplace wellness outcomes to the next level, please visit http://www.wellnesscoachesusa.com.